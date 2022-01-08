BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA and LINK Price Analysis for January 8

Original U.Today article

Which coins can rise against the continued market drop?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The weekend has begun with the continued drop of the cryptocurrency market as most of the coins remain in the red zone.

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has gone down by 1.42% over the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin (BTC) is trading around the support level at $41,870 against the increased trading volume. Sellers remain more powerful than bulls if the daily candle fixes below this mark.

In this case, there are high chances of seeing BTC near the vital area around $40,000 next week.

Bitcoin is trading at $41,967 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) has lost less than Bitcoin (BTC) as the drop has accounted for 1.37% since yesterday.

Ethereum (ETH) has fixed below the support at $3,300. As is the case with Bitcoin (BTC), the leading altcoin is under bears' pressure.

If buyers cannot seize the initiative, one may expect ETH trading around the psychological level at $3,000 shortly.

Ethereum is trading at $3,203 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) is not an exception to the rule, falling by 0.25%.

Binance Coin (BNB) has entered the bearish zone after a breakout of the support at $489. The trading volume is high, which means that traders might have started fixing their positions. Thus, the more likely scenario is a bounceback from the zone of the most liquidity at $414.6 next week.

BNB is trading at $455.4 at press time.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) has followed the decline of BNB, going down by 0.40%.

Despite the price drop, Cardano (ADA) remains stronger as the price is located above the support at $1.88. If bears keep pushing the rate more profoundly and break the mentioned mark, there is a possibility to see ADA at the nearest level at $1.072 soon.

ADA is trading at $1.072 at press time.

LINK/USD

Chainlink (LIINK) is the only coin from the list trading in the green zone, with a rise of 1.93%.

At the moment, Chainlink (LINK) is located far away from its important levels, which means that neither bulls nor bears are controlling the situation. However, the buying trading volume has increased, which might be a prerequisite for a possible further rise to the area around $30.

LIINK is trading at $25.98 at press time.