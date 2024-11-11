    Original U.Today article

    BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for November 11

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    How long can rise of top coins last?
    Mon, 11/11/2024 - 13:19
    BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for November 11
    A new week has started positively for most of the coins, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    BTC/USD

    The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 3.09% since yesterday, having set a new all-time high.

    On the daily chart, the price of BTC keeps growing after yesterday's bullish closure. As there are no vital levels nearby, one should pay attention to the nearest bar peak of $81,482. If the candle closes far from it, the upward move is likely to continue.

    Bitcoin is trading at $82,063 at press time.

    ETH/USD

    Unlike other coins, the price of Ethereum (ETH) has dropped by 0.44% over the last 24 hours.

    From the technical point of view, one should pay attention to yesterday's bar's peak of $3,248. If buyers' pressure continues, there is a possibility of seeing a level breakout, followed by a move to the $3,300-$3,400 zone soon.

    Ethereum is trading at $3,186 at press time.

    XRP/USD

    The rate of XRP has increased by 0.21% over the last day.

    On the daily chart, the price of XRP has made a false breakout of the resistance level of $0.6069. However, if the rate gets back to it, one can expect a blast to the $0.64 area by the end of the week.

    XRP is trading at $0.5855 at press time.

