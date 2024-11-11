BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for November 11

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

A new week has started positively for most of the coins, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 3.09% since yesterday, having set a new all-time high.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the price of BTC keeps growing after yesterday's bullish closure. As there are no vital levels nearby, one should pay attention to the nearest bar peak of $81,482. If the candle closes far from it, the upward move is likely to continue.

Bitcoin is trading at $82,063 at press time.

ETH/USD

Unlike other coins, the price of Ethereum (ETH) has dropped by 0.44% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

From the technical point of view, one should pay attention to yesterday's bar's peak of $3,248. If buyers' pressure continues, there is a possibility of seeing a level breakout, followed by a move to the $3,300-$3,400 zone soon.

Ethereum is trading at $3,186 at press time.

XRP/USD

The rate of XRP has increased by 0.21% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the price of XRP has made a false breakout of the resistance level of $0.6069. However, if the rate gets back to it, one can expect a blast to the $0.64 area by the end of the week.

XRP is trading at $0.5855 at press time.