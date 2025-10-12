BTC and ETH Rally as $257 Million Worth of Shorts Get Liquidated

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

According to data provided by analytics platform CoinGlass, roughly $259 million worth of shorts have been liquidated over the past four hours alone.

The prices of major cryptocurrencies have recovered, with Ethereum (ETH) soaring to an intraday high of $4,151.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, has reclaimed the $114,000 level, according to CoinGecko data.

Key reason behind the rally

The recent recovery comes after the trade tensions between the U.S. and China seemingly de-escalated.

Advertisement

Earlier this week, the market endured a severe crash after the White House announced 100% tariffs on the world's second-largest economy.

However, the US is now seemingly walking back the threat, pushing cryptocurrencies sharply higher .

Many analysts (correctly) suspected that the most recent escalation would be a repeat of the post-Liberation Day mayhem. Back then, a massive escalation in trade tensions between the two superpowers was also resolved with a detente.

More liquidations

On Oct. 10, roughly $17 billion worth of crypto got liquidated in one day after plenty of major altcoins plunged by more than 50% in virtually no time.

Now, the shorts are the ones that are getting liquidated following the White House's latest China U-turn, which was rather predictable.

Binance, the leading cryptocurrency exchange, accounts for the biggest share of the liquidated sum (nearly 30%).

Hyperliquid and Bybit come in second and third places, respectively (21% and 19%).

That said, it remains to be seen whether this rally will be sustainable.