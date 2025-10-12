AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    BTC and ETH Rally as $257 Million Worth of Shorts Get Liquidated

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Sun, 12/10/2025 - 18:55
    This is the key reason why $257 million worth of shorts just got annihilated
    Advertisement
    BTC and ETH Rally as $257 Million Worth of Shorts Get Liquidated
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    According to data provided by analytics platform CoinGlass, roughly $259 million worth of shorts have been liquidated over the past four hours alone. 

    The prices of major cryptocurrencies have recovered, with Ethereum (ETH) soaring to an intraday high of $4,151. 

    Meanwhile, Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, has reclaimed the $114,000 level, according to CoinGecko data. 

    HOT Stories
    BTC and ETH Rally as $257 Million Worth of Shorts Get Liquidated
    Michael Saylor Breaks Silence Amid $20 Billion Bitcoin Bloodbath: 'Don't Stop Believin'
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Issues Bullish Verdict on Bitcoin, XRP, Ethereum and XLM
    XRP Skyrockets, but It's Not What You Think

    Key reason behind the rally

    The recent recovery comes after the trade tensions between the U.S. and China seemingly de-escalated. 

    Advertisement

    Earlier this week, the market endured a severe crash after the White House announced 100% tariffs on the world's second-largest economy. 

    However, the US is now seemingly walking back the threat, pushing cryptocurrencies sharply higher

    Many analysts (correctly) suspected that the most recent escalation would be a repeat of the post-Liberation Day mayhem. Back then, a massive escalation in trade tensions between the two superpowers was also resolved with a detente. 

    More liquidations 

    On Oct. 10, roughly $17 billion worth of crypto got liquidated in one day after plenty of major altcoins plunged by more than 50% in virtually no time. 

    Now, the shorts are the ones that are getting liquidated following the White House's latest China U-turn, which was rather predictable. 

    Binance, the leading cryptocurrency exchange, accounts for the biggest share of the liquidated sum (nearly 30%). 

    Hyperliquid and Bybit come in second and third places, respectively (21% and 19%). 

    That said, it remains to be seen whether this rally will be sustainable. 

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Ethereum Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 12, 2025 - 16:33
    Ripple CTO Recalls Earliest Moment of Internet: Details
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Oct 12, 2025 - 16:17
    Bitcoin's First-Ever $20,000 Daily Candle Emerges: What's Next?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Global AI Show Announces Milestone Edition: AI:2031 – Accelerating Intelligent Futures
    Block your dates for The Global Blockchain Show 2025 hosted by VAP Group in Abu Dhabi
    AIDA: The All-in-One Web3 Interface - Swap, Launch, Trade & Create with AI
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 12, 2025 - 18:55
    BTC and ETH Rally as $257 Million Worth of Shorts Get Liquidated
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 12, 2025 - 16:33
    Ripple CTO Recalls Earliest Moment of Internet: Details
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 12, 2025 - 16:17
    Bitcoin's First-Ever $20,000 Daily Candle Emerges: What's Next?
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all