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    Breaking: Crypto Holder Tim Cook Resigns as Apple CEO

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Mon, 20/04/2026 - 20:33
    After 15 years at the helm, the crypto-owning executive will become Executive Chairman, passing the torch to hardware veteran John Ternus.
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    Breaking: Crypto Holder Tim Cook Resigns as Apple CEO
    Cover image via www.flickr.com
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    Apple has announced today that Tim Cook will step down from his role as CEO to become Executive Chairman of the board, starting from Sept. 1. 

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    John Ternus, Apple’s current Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering, has been named as his successor.

    Tim Cook oversaw Apple’s rise from a $350 billion valuation in 2011 to a staggering $4 trillion powerhouse, turning the company into a juggernaut.

    As reported by U.Today, Cook confirmed that he personally held crypto back in 2021, calling it "reasonable" to own digital assets for diversification purposes. 

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    However, Apple itself never integrated a native crypto wallet or launched its own coin under its leadership.

    #Bitcoin News #Ethereum News #Cryptocurrency Adoption
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