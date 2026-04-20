Breaking: Crypto Holder Tim Cook Resigns as Apple CEO

Apple has announced today that Tim Cook will step down from his role as CEO to become Executive Chairman of the board, starting from Sept. 1.

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John Ternus, Apple’s current Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering, has been named as his successor.

Tim Cook oversaw Apple’s rise from a $350 billion valuation in 2011 to a staggering $4 trillion powerhouse, turning the company into a juggernaut.

As reported by U.Today, Cook confirmed that he personally held crypto back in 2021, calling it "reasonable" to own digital assets for diversification purposes.

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However, Apple itself never integrated a native crypto wallet or launched its own coin under its leadership.