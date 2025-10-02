AdvertisementAdvert.
    BREAKING: CME Group to Offer 24/7 Trading for XRP, SOL, BTC, and Other Crypto Futures

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Thu, 2/10/2025 - 14:16
    CME Group is set to offer around-the-clock trading for cryptocurrency futures
    BREAKING: CME Group to Offer 24/7 Trading for XRP, SOL, BTC, and Other Crypto Futures
    Chicago-based trading giant CME Group has announced that its cryptocurrency futures and options will become available for round-the-clock trading starting from early 2026. 

    The move will require regulatory approval, the Thursday announcement says. 

    Dominating crypto derivatives trading 

    After first launching Bitcoin futures back in 2017, CME Group has become a dominant force in the crypto market. Enabling 24/7 trading will likely solidify the exchange's dominance in the market. 

    Earlier this year, the Chicago-based trading giant introduced Solana (SOL) and XRP futures. Recently, it also announced that it would launch options for such products. 

    End of "CME gaps"? 

    If CME does implement 24/7 trading, this will, of course, mark the end of the so-called "weekend gaps." 

    The futures trade only during traditional business hours, and Bitcoin's volatile weekend price action created dislocations between futures and spot markets. 

    #CME Group news #XRP News #SOL News #Bitcoin News
