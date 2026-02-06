AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Breaking: Bitcoin Reclaims $70K, Eyes Best Day in Years

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Fri, 6/02/2026 - 17:04
    After a terrifying plunge to $60,000 that registered 'Extreme Fear' readings not seen since 2020, Bitcoin has staged a stunning rebound to reclaim $70,000 in a single trading session.
    Advertisement
    Breaking: Bitcoin Reclaims $70K, Eyes Best Day in Years
    Cover image via www.youtube.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bitcoin has just stormed back above the $70,000 psychological threshold, according to data provided by the Bitstamp exchange. It has managed to reach an intraday high of $70,224. 

    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    BTC/USD by TradingView

    On Thursday, a cascade of institutional selling drove the price vertically down. Bitcoin pierced support levels to hit a wick low of approximately $60,000

    However, the "V-shaped" recovery has been just as violent as the crash. Bitcoin has rallied over $10,000 from the lows in a matter of hours.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 02/06/2026 - 15:41
    Krugman Says This Bitcoin Crash Is Different. Is This Bottom Signal?
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement

    In fact, BTC is now on track to record the biggest one-day gain since March 13, 2023. This date marks the "SVB Crisis" rally. Following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, the Fed stepped in with the BTFP (Bank Term Funding Program). Bitcoin surged approximately 9.6% in a single day. Since then, there have been remarkably few single-day candles exceeding 10%.

    However, it remains to be seen whether this recovery will be more than a dead cat bounce, and the bulls are definitely not out of the woods just yet. 

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 6, 2026 - 16:10
    Shiba Inu at $0.000005: Historic Low Reached, Where to From Here?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Feb 6, 2026 - 16:01
    Bitcoin Officially Decouples From S&P 500, and Jim Cramer Has Concrete Reason for It
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    BitMart Card Surpasses 115-Country Availability as 2026 Perks Introduce Up to 5.5% Cashback and $300+ Annual Rewards
    Crypto Market Recap: January 2026
    Toobit Launchpad Announces Presale for Future Warriors X (FWX)
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    NewsBreaking
    Feb 6, 2026 - 17:04
    Breaking: Bitcoin Reclaims $70K, Eyes Best Day in Years
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Feb 6, 2026 - 16:10
    Shiba Inu at $0.000005: Historic Low Reached, Where to From Here?
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Feb 6, 2026 - 16:01
    Bitcoin Officially Decouples From S&P 500, and Jim Cramer Has Concrete Reason for It
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Feb 6, 2026 - 15:41
    Krugman Says This Bitcoin Crash Is Different. Is This Bottom Signal?
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Feb 6, 2026 - 15:37
    Binance Delisting Alert: 20 Trading Pairs, Two Perpetual Contracts Set to Be Axed
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News, Breaking
    Feb 6, 2026 - 17:04
    Breaking: Bitcoin Reclaims $70K, Eyes Best Day in Years
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Feb 6, 2026 - 16:10
    Shiba Inu at $0.000005: Historic Low Reached, Where to From Here?
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Feb 6, 2026 - 16:01
    Bitcoin Officially Decouples From S&P 500, and Jim Cramer Has Concrete Reason for It
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Show all