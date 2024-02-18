BNB, ADA and SOL Price Prediction for February 18

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bulls are more powerful than bears on the last day of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

BNB/USD

The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has fallen by 0.30% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has risen by 10%.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the price of BNB is accumulating energy after a false breakout of the resistance of $366.6.

A further rise is only possible if the rate breaks the aforementioned level and fixes above it.

BNB is trading at $354.8 at press time.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) has gained the most value today, rocketing by 8.31% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

The rate of ADA has continued to rise after yesterday's bullish candle. At the moment, there are no reversal signals, which means that the growth is likely to continue if today's bar closes around the current prices.

ADA is trading at $0.6333 at press time.

SOL/USD

Solana (SOL) is not an exception, going up by 2%.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's rise, the price of SOL has not accumulated enough energy for a continued rise. A further upward move might only be possible if the rate returns to the resistance level of $118.10 and fixes above. In that case, there is a chance to see a test of the $130 area.

SOL is trading at $111.99 at press time.