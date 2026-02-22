AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    BlockDAG Reveals Entry Price Before March 4 Launch, Ethereum's Strong Position, Bittensor Listed on Large Exchange

    By Guest Author
    Sun, 22/02/2026 - 12:12
    BlockDAG is ready to open global trading and shows the pre-launch entry price.
    Advertisement
    BlockDAG Reveals Entry Price Before March 4 Launch, Ethereum's Strong Position, Bittensor Listed on Large Exchange
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Digital asset participants are keeping a close watch on important tokens as the market changes. Bittensor TAO climbed nearly 8% to reach $207.6 after being added to the Upbit exchange, and many are tracking the Bittensor TAO current price for signs of more growth. Ethereum is also seeing steady movement as large holders collect 840K ETH, while the Ethereum forecast points toward a potential for gradual recovery.

    BlockDAG mainnet is active, the Token Generation Event has finished, and airdrops are currently being processed. Trading on a global scale starts on March 4, with access opening in the USA and Europe at the same time, along with DEX trading.

    Bittensor TAO Current Price Increases Following Upbit Entry

    The Bittensor TAO current price jumped almost 8% to $207.6 after news broke about its listing on Upbit, the largest exchange in South Korea. This climb made TAO a standout among major tokens, showing a lot of interest from the market. The new listing includes three ways to trade: KRW, BTC, and USDT, with move-ins and move-outs only allowed through the native TAO network.

    HOT Stories
    XRP Records Largest On-Chain Realized Loss Spike Since 2022 Ripple Partners With Deutsche Bank, $2 Billion in Bitcoin Scooped by Whales, Schwartz Criticizes Logan Paul, Shiba Inu Price Enters Consolidation — Top Weekly Crypto News

    Short-term rules limited buying for five minutes and blocked very low sell orders to keep things stable. During the first two hours, only specific types of orders were permitted. People are now closely watching the Bittensor TAO current price to see if this momentum lasts. As the token does better than the rest of the market, the Bittensor TAO current price might keep going up.  

    Advertisement

    Ethereum Price Stays Firm Despite Market Sales

    The price of Ethereum is currently staying around $2,000 as large holders continue to buy more ETH despite ongoing selling in the market. Since February 4, wallets that hold between 10K and 100K ETH have gathered 840K ETH, pausing only for a short time last week before starting to collect again for the long term.

    The newest Ethereum price forecast 2026 suggests a chance for a moderate recovery, which fits with the general trends seen in the Ethereum price forecast 2026.

    BlockDAG Announces Trading Start

    BlockDAG is moving into a new stage as worldwide trading starts on March 4. After many months of work, the Mainnet is active, the Token Generation Event is finished, and airdrop requests are open, letting the community reach their rewards directly. This start is more than just about trading; it is an opportunity for both fresh and long-term participants to enter the BDAG network from the very first day.

    Advertisement

    Trading is set up to be available all over the world. Exchanges in the U.S. and Europe will open at the exact same time, while more centralized platforms will be shared as the date gets closer to make sure BDAG has a large global reach. 

    This event is not just for trading; it is about growing the BDAG community feel. Teamwork, planning, and energy all meet as everyday users and committed supporters can help the token network and gain from its upward path. Joining early also helps place BDAG among the top crypto gainers, creating a special chance for those wanting to be in a hopeful project from its beginning.

    March 4 is a big moment for BDAG because trading starts, the community gets stronger, and early supporters can use this exciting time to their benefit.

    The Final Word

    Bittensor TAO went up by almost 8% after joining Upbit, placing it as a leader among top crypto gainers, while the Bittensor TAO current price stays a main focus for traders. Ethereum is seeing steady buying, with large holder activity helping to keep the price firm, and the Ethereum price forecast 2026 points to a possible moderate recovery.

    BlockDAG now focuses on their trading start. Its Mainnet is running, the Token Generation Event is done, and trading starts March 4 in the USA and Europe, with DEX entry included. 

    Private Sale: https://purchase.blockdag.network 

    Website: https://blockdag.network

    Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial?from=article-links

    Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu?from=article-links

    #BlockDAG
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 22, 2026 - 11:59
    Complete Quantum Upgrade Virtually Impossible, Former Mt. Gox CEO Warns
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Feb 22, 2026 - 11:31
    XRP Ledger Rise Continues as 40% Growth Hits Key Threshold for Price
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Toobit Announces AUSTRAC Registration, Bolstering Security and Service for Australian Crypto Traders
    Money Expo Mexico 2026 Starts with Historic Footfall in Latin America
    Trust Wallet Launches Cash Deposits, Enabling Users to Convert Physical Cash Into Crypto
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 3, 2026 - 17:19
    “Blockchain Developers Are Solving Problems Other Industries Tackled Decades Ago” — Brandon Vrooman on What Gaming Teaches Crypto
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Feb 22, 2026 - 11:59
    Complete Quantum Upgrade Virtually Impossible, Former Mt. Gox CEO Warns
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Feb 22, 2026 - 11:31
    XRP Ledger Rise Continues as 40% Growth Hits Key Threshold for Price
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Feb 22, 2026 - 10:29
    Shiba Inu's 'Quiet' Phase Might Be Its Loudest Bullish Signal Yet
    Arman Shirinyan
    Show all