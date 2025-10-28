BlockDAG (BDAG) Pre-Sale On-Boards New Communities as Cardano (ADA), Chainlink (LINK) Stay Strong

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Chainlink (LINK) analyst forecast reports hint that LINK could be gearing up for a decisive breakout, while the Cardano (ADA) bull setup shows strong accumulation near key support, both signaling renewed optimism in altcoin momentum.

With traders eyeing the next crypto to hit $1, there’s a growing sense that the market’s about to shift gears again.

That’s where BlockDAG (BDAG) crashes into the conversation.

BlockDAG (BDAG) community expects big moves

Behind all the buzz is a record-breaking presale.

Advertisement

BlockDAG’s presale price sits at $0.0015 per coin for a limited time, with a planned mainnet launch. The project’s unique hybrid of Proof-of-Work and DAG architecture supports transaction speeds between 2,000 and 15,000 TPS, giving it both power and real-world scalability.

What makes this story different is timing. It’s the kind of setup that tends to reward those who pay attention early.

Breakout Zone: Chainlink (LINK) targets new price levels

The latest Chainlink (LINK) analyst forecast points to an important setup developing right above the $17–$18 range. Analysts highlight growing whale accumulation, with LINK maintaining support near $17.50 and testing resistance at $20. A confirmed move above that mark could open the way toward $25 and possibly higher.

Technical models show a long-term symmetrical triangle that’s close to its apex, suggesting a breakout could be near if momentum builds. CoinCodex data projects LINK trading between $17.55 and $22.30 in the short term, while some bullish cases extend to $50 or more if a full-scale rally follows.

Beyond price action, the Chainlink (LINK) analyst forecast also ties its outlook to network adoption. Rising on-chain activity, expanding oracle integrations, and increased developer demand are reinforcing LINK’s market relevance.

Analysts note that LINK’s pattern is one of the most closely watched among large-cap altcoins, especially with investor focus shifting toward infrastructure-based tokens. With sentiment turning cautiously bullish and technicals nearing a breakout threshold, LINK’s next leg could decide whether it stays range-bound or joins the broader upswing that traders expect this quarter.

Bull pattern in focus: Cardano (ADA) price setup

Analysts are watching a key technical structure unfold in the Cardano (ADA) bull setup, where strong support between $0.60 and $0.62 is keeping the price stable despite recent volatility. Reports from October 22 onward note the formation of a falling wedge, a pattern often linked to upward breakouts.

Momentum indicators like MACD and RSI are turning positive, hinting that buyers are slowly reclaiming control. The first major resistance zone sits around $0.75–$0.80, and a break above that could open room toward $1.00 or even $2.50 in the longer term if volume confirms the move.

At the same time, the Cardano (ADA) bull setup is being reinforced by on-chain data showing steady exchange outflows, suggesting accumulation from long-term holders. Futures open interest above $600 million points to growing trader participation.

Analysts agree that if ADA maintains its $0.60 support and clears $0.80 with strong volume, it could trigger a broader rally. Any drop below $0.58, however, would weaken the short-term outlook. For now, ADA sits in a tight zone: calm on the surface, but potentially ready for its next surge once the chart gives confirmation.

The Chainlink (LINK) analyst forecast and Cardano (ADA) bull setup both point toward renewed strength in top altcoins, with analysts calling for key breakouts once resistance levels are cleared. LINK’s accumulation phase and ADA’s wedge formation suggest that momentum is building for another leg up, giving traders fresh optimism after a quiet period. Both tokens are holding near support zones, and a confirmed move higher could set the tone for broader altcoin movement this quarter.

But if there’s one project stealing the spotlight, it’s BlockDAG. BDAG has more than hype. It has structure, funding, and visibility.

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Website: https://blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu