Blockchain Skills Can Get You Well-Paid Job Much Faster: LinkedIn

LinkedIn has named DLT the most necessary skill globally to help you get a job with a high salary, along with cloud computing and AI

As blockchain implementation continues with each passing year, more and more employers have started looking for professionals in this nascent area. As per a survey from the largest network for employers and employees, LinkedIn, knowledge of DLT is now the top skill necessary for getting a well-paid job.

Company bosses across Europe, the UK and Australia seek experts in the open ledger technology sphere – specifically, those who are able work with data on it – store, authorize, validate it and send it across the world wide web.

Blockchain is a “transformative business solution”

The DLT sphere has become a high priority for employers. This is the first time, however, that blockchain has made its way to the top of the LinkedIn list. Previously, it was not on this ratings list at all.

The head of marketing at LinkedIn, Namrata Murlidhar, stated that having appeared from the semi-criminal world of Bitcoin and other crypto, blockchain has gradually turned into a transformative solution for business.

She added that people with good blockchain experience are popular not only in the sphere of financial services but also beyond it and named such industries as gaming, healthcare and even farming.

LinkedIn has determined this by checking its users’ profiles to see what the particular skills are of those who have been recently hired.

DLT on top of the list

Blockchain is first in the set of hard skills, as per LinkedIn. Second comes cloud computing. Next comes analytical reasoning. AI is number four here, then comes UX design.

The other five on the top-ten list of hard skills are related to business – analysis, affiliate marketing, sales – and IT: scientific computing and video production.

As for other skills, the so-called soft ones, those are the skills that require adaptability and creativity. Emotional intelligence is the last one here, the survey says.