BlackRock Backtracks on Brutal Bitcoin Sell-Off With New Buyup

BlackRock appears to have hit the pause button on its recent massive Bitcoin sell-off after four consecutive days of outflows. Farside Investor data reveals that BlackRock’s IBIT recorded an inflow of $15.9 million, the highest by any asset manager on the exchange-traded funds (ETFs) market.

Bitcoin ETFs turn green on BlackRock inflows

Notably, BlackRock’s inflow contributed largely to the ETF market closing in the green after five straight days of outflows. Besides BlackRock, two other asset managers, WisdomTree’s BTCW and Grayscale’s BTC, both registered $2.8 million and $7.7 million inflows, respectively.

Fidelity’s FBTC recorded $5.7 million in outflows, while Bitwise’s BITB and Ark Invest’s ARKB offloaded $11.0 million and $2.9 million, respectively. The remaining five asset managers registered zero flow.

However, it was BlackRock’s $15.9 million that helped offset the difference between inflows and outflows. The cumulative inflows at the end of the trading day stood at $6.8 million.

It is unclear if BlackRock will continue its selling spree after this given that it is the leading asset manager with the highest dump in the last five days of sales. The asset manager’s move has remained of interest and concern to market watchers.

BlackRock kicked off Bitcoin (BTC) sales in 2026 with the deposit of 1,134 BTC valued at $101.4 million on the Binance exchange. At the time, there were concerns that the move could trigger selling pressure — not only on Binance but across the broader market.

This has largely been true as Bitcoin has continued to face volatility on the crypto market. In the last 30 days, the flagship crypto asset has only managed to climb by 0.09%. The coin has not been able to reclaim six-figure prices within this period. The highest it hit was the $97,000 zone before it faced rejection.

Bitcoin price in consolidation mode

As of press time, Bitcoin is exchanginge hands at $88,034.51, which reflects a 0.46% increase in the last 24 hours. Its trading volume remains in the red zone, having dropped by 25.9% to $35.87 billion within the same time frame.

As U.Today reported, the continued price consolidation of Bitcoin has led to one of the highest weekly withdrawals of January 2026. A total of $1.46 billion or 16,300 BTC exited the combined Bitcoin funds as spotted by onchain crypto analyst, Ali Martinez.