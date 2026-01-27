AdvertisementAdvert.
    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Tue, 27/01/2026 - 15:50
    $15,900,000 Bitcoin registered on ETF market in 24 hours as BlackRock sets new accumulation trend.
    BlackRock Backtracks on Brutal Bitcoin Sell-Off With New Buyup
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    BlackRock appears to have hit the pause button on its recent massive Bitcoin sell-off after four consecutive days of outflows. Farside Investor data reveals that BlackRock’s IBIT recorded an inflow of $15.9 million, the highest by any asset manager on the exchange-traded funds (ETFs) market.

    Bitcoin ETFs turn green on BlackRock inflows

    Notably, BlackRock’s inflow contributed largely to the ETF market closing in the green after five straight days of outflows. Besides BlackRock, two other asset managers, WisdomTree’s BTCW and Grayscale’s BTC, both registered $2.8 million and $7.7 million inflows, respectively.

    Fidelity’s FBTC recorded $5.7 million in outflows, while Bitwise’s BITB and Ark Invest’s ARKB offloaded $11.0 million and $2.9 million, respectively. The remaining five asset managers registered zero flow.

    However, it was BlackRock’s $15.9 million that helped offset the difference between inflows and outflows. The cumulative inflows at the end of the trading day stood at $6.8 million.

    It is unclear if BlackRock will continue its selling spree after this given that it is the leading asset manager with the highest dump in the last five days of sales. The asset manager’s move has remained of interest and concern to market watchers.

    BlackRock kicked off Bitcoin (BTC) sales in 2026 with the deposit of 1,134 BTC valued at $101.4 million on the Binance exchange. At the time, there were concerns that the move could trigger selling pressure — not only on Binance but across the broader market.

    This has largely been true as Bitcoin has continued to face volatility on the crypto market. In the last 30 days, the flagship crypto asset has only managed to climb by 0.09%. The coin has not been able to reclaim six-figure prices within this period. The highest it hit was the $97,000 zone before it faced rejection.

    Bitcoin price in consolidation mode

    As of press time, Bitcoin is exchanginge hands at $88,034.51, which reflects a 0.46% increase in the last 24 hours. Its trading volume remains in the red zone, having dropped by 25.9% to $35.87 billion within the same time frame.

    As U.Today reported, the continued price consolidation of Bitcoin has led to one of the highest weekly withdrawals of January 2026. A total of $1.46 billion or 16,300 BTC exited the combined Bitcoin funds as spotted by onchain crypto analyst, Ali Martinez.

    Interestingly, amid these high outflows, business intelligence firm, Strategy within the last 48 hours, announced the purchase of an additional 2,932 BTC valued at over $264 million. The development offers hope to a segment of the market that not all institutional holders are dumping the coin.

    #BlackRock #Bitcoin
