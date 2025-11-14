Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    BitMine Appoints New CEO and Three Board Members

    By Caroline Amosun
    Fri, 14/11/2025 - 23:21
    BitMine has sparked discussion following the appointment of new leaders for its Ethereum-focused firm.
    Advertisement
    BitMine Appoints New CEO and Three Board Members
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    On November 14, the world’s largest Ethereum Treasury firm, BitMine Immersion Technologies, announced new developments in its leadership to redefine its performance moving forward.

    Advertisement

    According to the announcement shared during the latter hours of Friday, BitMine revealed it has appointed new management, as Chi Tsang takes over as CEO and will also join the Board of Directors.

    In addition to the appointment of a new CEO, BitMine revealed it has also appointed three new independent Board Members. As such, Robert Sechan (CEO of NewEdge Wealth), Jason Edgeworth (CIO of JPD Holdings), and Olivia Howe (Chief Legal Officer of RigUp) will step in as the new Board Members of BitMine.

    HOT Stories
    XRP ETF Volume Hits $26 Million in First 30 Minutes, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Gets Zero,  Czech Central Bank Buys Bitcoin — Crypto News Digest
    Schiff Takes Victory Lap After Nailing Bearish Bitcoin Price Prediction
    Breaking: Saylor Denies Rumors of Selling 47K BTC
    Galaxy’s Bitcoin Wallets See Sharp Outflows as BTC Collapses Below $95K

    Following this development, the newly appointed leaders are expected to work together to enhance the financial services, capital markets, investment banking, and technology capabilities of BitMine.

    Advertisement

    BitMine moves to reinforce stance in Ethereum 

    While BitMine has continued to gain prominence in the crypto ecosystem, especially with its title as the world’s largest Ethereum Treasury, Tom Lee, the chairman of the board, revealed that the move seeks to further establish its foothold in the Ethereum ecosystem.

    According to Tom Lee, the new members of the board have been carefully selected to provide a unique blend of experience, insight, and leadership across technology, DeFi, and financial services.

    Ultimately, this will help BitMine push further on its goal to hold 5% of Ethereum supply while bridging the gap between the traditional capital markets and the Ethereum ecosystem.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 07/16/2025 - 13:19
    Ethereum to $4,000 Possible as Peter Thiel Backs ETH Treasury-Focused Bitmine
    ByGodfrey Benjamin

    While this development appears to have opened a new era for BitMine, its new CEO, Chi Tsang, has acknowledged that BitMine is set to be a leader in the financial institution sector with its strong Ethereum holdings, and trust from both Wall Street and the crypto community.

    Following the new appointment, Jonathan Bates has now stepped down from his position as BitMine’s CEO, handing over to Chi Tsang.

    During his years of service, Jonathan Bates has helped take BitMine from an unknown startup to an NYSE-listed company, and eventually to become the world’s largest holder of Ethereum.

    Marking a proud moment for Bates, he acknowledged that the journey so far has been remarkable while expressing confidence that BitMine’s new leadership will take over from where he has stopped and keep pushing the company forward.

    #Ethereum #Bitmine #Tom Lee
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Crypto News DigestNews
    Nov 14, 2025 - 22:55
    XRP ETF Volume Hits $26 Million in First 30 Minutes, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Gets Zero,  Czech Central Bank Buys Bitcoin — Crypto News Digest
    ByDan Burgin
    News
    Nov 14, 2025 - 20:38
    Schiff Takes Victory Lap After Nailing Bearish Bitcoin Price Prediction
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Coinbase Ventures-Backed Supra Offers $1M Bounty to Beat Its Parallel EVM Execution Engine
    The Quiet Revolution: Why the Smartest Players in Crypto Aren’t Chasing Hype Anymore
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: YUBIT Rebrands With a Vision to Redefine Crypto Participation
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 14, 2025 - 23:21
    BitMine Appoints New CEO and Three Board Members
    Caroline Amosun
    Crypto News Digest, News
    Nov 14, 2025 - 22:55
    XRP ETF Volume Hits $26 Million in First 30 Minutes, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Gets Zero,  Czech Central Bank Buys Bitcoin — Crypto News Digest
    Dan Burgin
    News
    Nov 14, 2025 - 20:38
    Schiff Takes Victory Lap After Nailing Bearish Bitcoin Price Prediction
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD