    Bitget Wallet Axes Crypto Card Fees to Zero in 50+ Markets

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Thu, 20/11/2025 - 13:23
    Bitget Wallet announces that stablecoin spending on its card will be zero fee in 50+ countries and territories.
    Bitget Wallet Axes Crypto Card Fees to Zero in 50+ Markets
    Bitget Wallet, a mainstream cryptocurrency app for regular users, announces the release of its card for 50+ countries and territories. Operations within a $400 per month limit will be zero-fee for all stablecoins supported.

    Bitget Wallet credit card grand debut: Zero-fee operations in 50 countries.

    Bitget Wallet, the leading everyday finance app, has announced the global launch of its zero-fee crypto debit card across more than 50 markets — now the widest geographic coverage among any self-custodial crypto-linked card available. 

    The rollout spans Europe, Latin America and the Asia-Pacific, giving users seamless access to Visa and Mastercard acceptance worldwide. With this expansion, Bitget Wallet aims to establish a unified global payment layer for stablecoin spending, enabling cross-border purchases, travel payments and micro-spending without the hidden costs common in traditional finance.

    The Bitget Wallet Card introduces a fee-free model with up to $400 in monthly spending, covering FX markups, top-up charges and conversion spreads that typically range from 1.5% to 7% across competing crypto cards.

    Bitget Wallet's mechanism automatically detects and refunds these charges, ensuring that settlement closely tracks real-time Google FX rates. This directly addresses a long-standing pain point for crypto users: even when using stablecoins, everyday payments often incur opaque markups from card issuers or banking intermediaries.

    By eliminating these friction points, Bitget Wallet offers one of the lowest all-in cost structures globally while maintaining full user custody of funds.

    Jamie Elkaleh, CMO of Bitget Wallet, highlights the opportunities the new release unlocks for everyone considering paying in crypto as part of their daily routine:

    Our goal with this card is to make stablecoin payments truly frictionless. By removing fees and hidden markups globally, we're bringing stablecoins closer to the experience people expect from everyday digital money — fast, predictable, and usable anywhere.

    Bitget Wallet positions the zero-fee card as one component of a broader payment suite that includes crypto cards, QR payments, bank transfers, in-app shopping and wallet-native stablecoin transfers. The suite is designed to give users multiple ways to pay depending on regional infrastructure and use cases, while maintaining a consistent on-chain foundation.

    Enhancing stablecoin utility for daily payments

    The more practical trend emerging today is the shift from single-rail card products to multi-rail payment stacks that combine several methods of movement into one experience.

    Bitget Wallet’s rollout is part of this broader trend. Alongside the crypto debit card, the wallet now supports:

    • QR payments integrated with major national systems like PIX and VietQR.
    • An in-app shop where users can spend stablecoins directly.
    • Bank transfers for daily payments and smoother on/off-ramping.

    None of these rails alone solves the stablecoin-spending challenge. But taken together, they create a more flexible environment where users can choose the payment method that best fits their region and use case.

    This mirrors how fintech matured over the last decade: by adapting payment tools to local norms rather than assuming one system would fit everyone.

