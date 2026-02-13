Bitget Introduces Digital Leadership Avatar Gracy AI

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bitget has unveiled Gracy AI, an animated digital persona designed to simulate one-on-one conversations grounded in executive-level market thinking.

The tool is modeled on the decision-making framework and leadership perspective of Bitget CEO Gracy Chen and is positioned as a conversational interface rather than a trading signal engine.

“Honestly, I still find it a little funny to see an AI avatar of me on screen,” said Gracy Chen, CEO at Bitget. “But a big part of my job is listening to user concerns, getting close to the details, and helping people understand what’s really happening in the market. The team built Gracy AI around that same approach so more users can connect, learn and grow feeling supported by me and the team,” she added.

Unlike AI features that focus primarily on chart analysis or price forecasts, Gracy AI emphasizes interpretation and strategic reflection. Users can engage in discussions about market cycles, risk management, career development, and long-term positioning, with responses structured to mirror how an industry executive might approach uncertainty and growth.

The initiative reflects a broader evolution in how exchanges deploy artificial intelligence. Instead of adding another layer of predictive analytics, Bitget is using AI to provide context and structured reasoning around complex market conditions.

The system is designed to help users think through decisions rather than automate them.

AI for strategic market dialogue

According to the company, Gracy AI builds on its existing AI infrastructure, including analytics-driven tools such as GetAgent. While earlier products focused on data processing and signal refinement, the new release introduces a more user-facing layer centered on dialogue and perspective.

To coincide with the launch, Bitget is introducing themed interaction modules aligned with seasonal milestones, including reflective discussions around personal development and goal setting. These campaigns aim to position the AI as an ongoing conversational resource rather than a transactional feature.

Gracy AI is part of Bitget’s broader transition toward its Universal Exchange (UEX) model, where digital assets and traditional financial instruments coexist within a single trading environment. The company frames the tool as an extension of that strategy, combining data infrastructure with accessible, experience-driven guidance.