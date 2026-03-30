Bitget Expands Agent Hub With Integrated AI Trading Capabilities

Bitget , the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), has rolled out a major upgrade to its Agent Hub, adding a new layer of AI-powered functionality designed to bring market analysis and execution together within one environment.

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The latest update introduces five analytical AI Skills alongside 19 integrated data tools, expanding the platform’s capabilities beyond simple connectivity.

While the initial launch in February focused on enabling AI agents to access real-time data and execute trades securely, this upgrade allows those same systems to interpret market conditions and act on them without leaving the workflow.

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This shift reflects a broader change in trading dynamics. Markets are no longer influenced by a single factor but by a mix of macroeconomic trends, on-chain data, sentiment signals, and capital flows. While traders have more access to information than ever, the ability to process it effectively remains uneven.

Bitget’s updated Agent Hub aims to close that gap. The system continuously ingests market data and converts it into structured insights, helping users move more efficiently from analysis to action.

AI Skills: new capabilities

The five newly introduced AI Skills focus on key areas, including macro trends, technical indicators, sentiment tracking, market intelligence, and aggregated news across both crypto and traditional finance. These functions are supported by 19 data tools that connect research, signal generation, and execution within a single interface.

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According to CEO Gracy Chen, the challenge today is not access to information, but making sense of it.

“A single signal no longer drives markets,” said Gracy Chen. “What has changed is not access to information, but the ability to process it. The goal here is to make that level of analysis available in a way that feels usable, not overwhelming.”

On the infrastructure side, the platform has also been strengthened through standardized modules such as APIs and execution frameworks.

This setup allows AI systems to operate more efficiently, reducing reliance on fragmented integrations and improving consistency in strategy deployment.

The enhanced Agent Hub fits into Bitget’s broader Universal Exchange model, in which digital assets and tokenized traditional instruments are traded within a single account.

By embedding AI directly into this environment, the platform is evolving from a trading venue into a more comprehensive trading infrastructure.