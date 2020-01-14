BTC
7.97%
8753.01
ETH
14.84%
165.03
LTC
17.27%
58.19
Back
Get the latest news, Price Analysis and insights
Sign up for crypto-trading tips & hints:
All crypto news for
Sign up for crypto digest

Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Skyrockets More Than 100 Percent, Reaches New All-Time High

📰 News
  • Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    Bitcoin SV (BSV) continues its streak of impressive gains, inching closer to flipping Bitcoin Cash (BCH)

Cover image via u.today
Contents

According to CoinStats data, the Bitcoin SV (BSV) price reached a new all-time high of $324 after surging by more than 100 percent over the last 24 hours. As of now, it is the fifth biggest cryptocurrency by market cap after surpassing Tether (USDT).

Bitcoin SV
image by coinstats.app

Must Read
Updated: Bitcoin (BTC) Price Blasts Past $8,500 While Bitcoin SV (BSV), Dash (DASH), and Zcash (ZEC) Skyrocket More Than 20 Percent - READ MORE

Bitcoin SV explodes by more than 100 percent      

The BSV fork was created as a result of a bitter civil war in the Bitcoin Cash community back in November 2018. The coin gained notoriety due to numerous scandals that involve its number one backer Craig Wright who claims to be the real Satoshi Nakamoto. BSV got delisted from some exchanges in 2019, including Binance and Kraken, due to numerous legal threats of the nChain chief.      

BSV started 2020 on a high note by smashing its previous all-time high of $239 on Jan. 14. However, after its enormous growth over the last week, the cryptocurrency needs to surge by 270 percent more in order to reach Wright's 2019 target of $1,200.    

Must Read
Binance Delists Bitcoin SV over Team’s ‘Unethical/Fraudulent Conduct’ - READ MORE

Bitcoin Cash stands its ground 

In spite of its miraculous performance, BSV is yet to flip its rivaling fork Bitcoin Cash (BCH) which was also up by more than 30 percent on the day. BSV would need to add more than $400 mln to its market cap in order to make history happen. However, the fact that both of these cryptocurrencies are currently trading neck-and-neck is already historic.

top 5 coins
image by coinstats.app 

Must Read
Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Are Fiat Currencies: Blockstream CEO - READ MORE

Who is behind this massive growth?

An outside observer who is not familiar with the murky world of altcoins will be caught aghast by such massive gains. Even seasoned traders and analysts are also trying to wrap their heads around BSV's gargantuan moves.

One analyst explains that the recent price pump was driven exclusively by Asian traders. Western cryptocurrency exchanges are refusing to touch it. The presumed existence of the third Tulip Trust might be also a key factor behind the BSV rally. On Feb. 3, Wright will have to tell the judge whether a "mysterious" bonded courier delivered his private keys.  

As reported by U.Today, BSV managed to print a similar price increase on May 30, 2019, due to fake news from China.    

Subscribe to U.Today on Facebook, and get involved in all top daily cryptocurrency news, stories and price predictions!
#Bitcoin SV Price Prediction #Cryptocurrency Market

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Recommended articles
CLOUD MININGPromoted
IQ MIning
Website
CryptoUniverse
Website

XRP Is Racing Ahead of Bitcoin (BTC). Will XRP Price Reach $0.30?

📰 News
  • Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    The price of XRP if finally recovering after weeks of hopeless bleeding

Cover image via www.123rf.com
Contents

You might not have noticed but the price of XRP, the third biggest cryptocurrency, is now up by more than 10 percent. Crypto trader Luke Martin says that he's long on XRP even after this price spike.

Must Read
XRP Price Targets $0.25-$0.28 as Ripple’s Court Hearing About to Take Place - READ MORE

A treat for XRP holders

XRP had been trailing behind other top cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC), before it eventually witnessed a surprise pump at 17:00 UTC. This allowed the token to reclaim the $0.244 level. This is the highest point XRP has managed to reach since the end of November. 

XRP Price
image by coinstats.app

Must Read
Dash (DASH) Price Surges 14 Percent. Will XRP and Ethereum (ETH) Follow Suit? - READ MORE

Is $0.30 on the cards?   

Earlier today, Crypto Rand predicted that XRP could soon touch $0.30 if it managed to break above the downtrend resistance.  

XRP Price
image by coinstats.app

Now, it appears that XRP is starting the journey to the much-coveted level. It remains to be seen whether XRP will manage to keep its momentum going. 

Only the most important posts per day. Infographics, analytics, reviews & summaries. Follow us on Facebook!
#Ripple News #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Cryptocurrency Market

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Recommended articles
CLOUD MININGPromoted
IQ MIning
Website
CryptoUniverse
Website