AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin Surges Past $69K, $196M Worth of Shorts Liquidated

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Mon, 6/04/2026 - 5:14
    Bitcoin surging past the $69,000 mark and crushing over-leveraged bearish traders.
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin Surges Past $69K, $196M Worth of Shorts Liquidated
    Cover image via U.Today
    Google
    Advertisement

    The cryptocurrency market experienced a sudden upward swing today, with some major bearish trades ending up being crushed. 

    Bitcoin (BTC), the flagship cryptocurrency, surged past the $69,000 level earlier today, CoinGecko data shows. 

    The uptick has triggered a wave of short liquidations that wiped out nearly $200 million in bearish positions.

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin Surges Past $69K, $196M Worth of Shorts Liquidated XRP in Near-Zero Territory, Triple Bitcoin (BTC) Resistance Ahead, Cardano (ADA) Needs Shocking Capital Injection: Crypto Market Review

    Crypto market rebound 

    According to the latest market data, Bitcoin is currently trading at $69,132. It is up a solid 3% over the past 24 hours. 

    Advertisement

    The flagship cryptocurrency's bullish momentum lifted the broader digital asset market alongside it. 

    Ethereum (ETH) mirrored the upward sentiment, climbing 3.7% to reclaim the $2,130 evel. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 04/05/2026 - 10:29
    Bitcoin to $400,000? Logarithmic Regression Lines Predict Unexpected Future
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement

    Meanwhile, XRP also caught a piece of the rally, pushing up 2.2% to trade at $1.34.

    The sudden price spike caught tens of thousands of over-leveraged derivatives traders completely off guard. 

    CoinGlass data reveals that a staggering 80,963 traders were liquidated over the past 24 hours. This has resulted in a total market wipeout of $273.53 million.

    Nearly $200 million worth of liquidations 

    Over the last 24 hours, $196 million worth of short positions were liquidated, compared to just $76.89 million in longs. 

    The pain was particularly concentrated during a brutal 12-hour window, which accounted for $158.21 million of the total short liquidations as the market rallied.

    Over a four-hour window, Binance recorded $6.23 million in total liquidations, with shorts making up nearly 70% of the losses.

    On exchanges like Bitget, Bybit, and Gate, short liquidations made up over 86% of the volume during the 4-hour sprint. Hyperliquid was a notable outlier during this short timeframe, with long positions making up 82.6% of its $3.79 million in liquidations.

    The biggest individual hit took place on Binance via an ETH-USDT trade. The unfortunate trader lost a massive $10.17 million in a single swoop.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Crypto Market ReviewNews
    Apr 6, 2026 - 0:01
    XRP in Near-Zero Territory, Triple Bitcoin (BTC) Resistance Ahead, Cardano (ADA) Needs Shocking Capital Injection: Crypto Market Review
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Apr 5, 2026 - 19:12
    Is Massive XRP Short Squeeze Incoming? This Analyst Thinks So
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    MEXC Announces USD1 Launchpool Event with 1,500,000 WLFI Prize Pool
    ADI Chain Announces ADI Predictstreet as the Official Prediction Market Partner of The FIFA World Cup 2026™, Marking the Launch of Its First Consumer-Facing Ecosystem Project
    Encrypt Is Coming to Solana to Power Encrypted Capital Markets
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Mar 30, 2026 - 16:36
    Toobit Review 2026: Multi-Strategy Trading, High Leverage and Expanding Derivatives Ecosystem
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Mar 26, 2026 - 17:22
    Top Crypto Cards 2026: Guide
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Mar 25, 2026 - 19:37
    Interview: Sameep Singhania on Building KalqiX and the Future of On-Chain Trading
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Apr 6, 2026 - 5:14
    Bitcoin Surges Past $69K, $196M Worth of Shorts Liquidated
    Bitcoin Price Prediction
    Alex Dovbnya
    Crypto Market Review, News
    Apr 6, 2026 - 0:01
    XRP in Near-Zero Territory, Triple Bitcoin (BTC) Resistance Ahead, Cardano (ADA) Needs Shocking Capital Injection: Crypto Market Review
    XRP Bitcoin Cardano
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Apr 5, 2026 - 19:12
    Is Massive XRP Short Squeeze Incoming? This Analyst Thinks So
    XRP Price Prediction
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all