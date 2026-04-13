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    Bitcoin Returned to $1 on This Date 15 Years Ago, Proving Skeptics Wrong

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Mon, 13/04/2026 - 15:22
    Bitcoin proved critics wrong 15 years ago following a comeback to $1.
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    Bitcoin Returned to $1 on This Date 15 Years Ago, Proving Skeptics Wrong
    Cover image via U.Today

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    History recounts that, about this time 15 years ago, Bitcoin proved skeptics wrong and increased to $1.

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    On April 13, 2011, the price of Bitcoin was approximately $0.92 to $0.93. February 2011 marked the first time Bitcoin reached parity with the U.S. dollar; its price fell in the following March, dropping to $0.80, with naysayers believing it would never reach $1 again.

    On April 14, 2011, the value of Bitcoin increased to $0.99, and subsequently surpassed $1, stunning skeptics who had written off its chances of reaching dollar parity again.

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    Bitcoin Price Chart, Image By: CoinMarketCap

    Bitcoin will later triple in the same month, closing April 2011 at a price of $3.44, rising 335.3% for the month.

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    In the year 2011, Bitcoin saw an historic rally, coming off of a year when it practically had no worth and went for a few cents. Bitcoin started in 2011 at $0.29 and ended at a closing price of $4.58. A major rally played out midyear when the Bitcoin price rose to a high of $26.15, a, 8,917% increase.

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    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin Price #Bitcoin Price Prediction
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