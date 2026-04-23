Bitcoin Price Battle for $87,000: Peter Brandt Identifies the Final Hurdle in Current Rally

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On the crypto market, a moment of technical agreement has occurred as legendary trader Peter Brandt supported the recent analysis of Aksel Kibar, according to which Bitcoin is not just rising but breaking the structure of the downtrend that has been in place since the beginning of 2024.

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By the last week of April, Bitcoin had secured a position above $77,600, breaking the upper boundary of the ascending channel. In Kibar's technical analysis, this level is considered a "positive extreme." The fact that the price overcame it without significant resistance from sellers confirms that the market no longer perceives this level as a barrier.

The validity of a pattern boundary is tested by the price behavior around it. If a price is testing an initially identified boundary and there is no battle between buyers and sellers, then the market doesn't respect that level as a technical hurdle.



The channel is becoming… pic.twitter.com/tpMFIOe7gU — Aksel Kibar, CMT (@TechCharts) April 23, 2026

Why the $87,050 level is the next critical test for Bitcoin

Despite supporting the outlook, Kibar maintains pragmatism with the entire focus of the situation lying in the "battle for the mean." The move is accelerating toward the 365-day moving average, which is currently located around $87,000. As long as the price remains below this yearly average, the global trend is technically still bearish or sideways.

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Instead of promising an immediate surge, analysts point to a local victory for the bulls. The market has moved from a phase of uncertainty, characterized by a Rising Wedge pattern, into a phase of directional impulse. If BTC manages to turn the $75,000 zone into stable support, the path toward $87,000 will be open in the coming weeks.

However, it is important to remember that Brandt is known for changing his view in line with the chart. For him, the current repost is recognition of the fact that buyers have finally shown initiative that was absent throughout the first quarter.