AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

Bitcoin Cycle Killed by Grifters, Tesla Investor Gerber Says

By Alex Dovbnya
Sun, 8/02/2026 - 10:46
Ross Gerber, CEO of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth and Investment Management, has slammed the cryptocurrency market, but he is not abandoning Bitcoin (BTC).
Advertisement
Bitcoin Cycle Killed by Grifters, Tesla Investor Gerber Says
Cover image via youtu.be
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Advertisement

Ross Gerber, the CEO of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth and Investment Management, has pinned the blame for the recent market crash on internal "grift" that has poisoned the cycle.

Gerber has argued that the Bitcoin downturn was inevitable due to a flood of speculative "scam" projects that siphoned capital away from quality assets, burning retail investors and killing the market's momentum.

The 'grifter' cycle theory

According to Gerber, the mechanics of this crash are rooted in a recurring pattern seen in every positive Bitcoin cycle. As the price of the market leader rises, it attracts bad actors looking to capitalize on the hype.

HOT Stories
XRP Defies Market Bearishness with $45M in Weekly ETF Inflows Ripple Invited to White House, Peter Brandt Calls Out Bitcoin Manipulation, Musk Endorses Dogecoin, Vitalik Buterin Dumps Ethereum — Top Weekly Crypto News

"The crooks come in with scam/shit coins and burn everyone," Gerber wrote.

Advertisement

He argues that the explosion of low-utility, high-hype tokens acted as a parasite on the ecosystem. 

You Might Also Like
Title news
Tue, 11/12/2024 - 10:17
Tesla Bitcoin Holdings Reclaim $1 Billion Threshold
ByGodfrey Benjamin

Instead of capital flowing into Bitcoin and staying there, it was diverted into these speculative avenues.

Advertisement

There were "no new catalysts" to drive the market higher when these eventually collapsed. 

"Now there is no new catalysts. Just bag holders," Gerber noted. "Selling begets more selling due to leveraged idiots."

A buying opportunity for 'adults'

Despite the harsh critique of the market's "crooks," Gerber remains a confirmed Bitcoin bull. 

His firm, Gerber Kawasaki, holds Bitcoin alongside its top equity positions, such as Nvidia (NVDA), viewing it as a legitimate asset class distinct from the "crypto casino."

#Bitcoin News
Advertisement

Related articles

News
Feb 8, 2026 - 9:15
Kiyosaki Dismisses Critics After Being Ridiculed by Bitcoiners
ByAlex Dovbnya
News
Feb 8, 2026 - 8:28
XRP Defies Market Bearishness with $45M in Weekly ETF Inflows
ByAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Latest Press releases
BitMart Card Surpasses 115-Country Availability as 2026 Perks Introduce Up to 5.5% Cashback and $300+ Annual Rewards
Crypto Market Recap: January 2026
Toobit Launchpad Announces Presale for Future Warriors X (FWX)
Subscribe to daily newsletter

Recommended articles

News
Feb 8, 2026 - 10:46
Bitcoin Cycle Killed by Grifters, Tesla Investor Gerber Says
article image Alex Dovbnya
News
Feb 8, 2026 - 9:15
Kiyosaki Dismisses Critics After Being Ridiculed by Bitcoiners
article image Alex Dovbnya
News
Feb 8, 2026 - 8:28
XRP Defies Market Bearishness with $45M in Weekly ETF Inflows
article image Alex Dovbnya
News
Feb 8, 2026 - 0:02
212,479,300,000 SHIB: Key Shiba Inu Metric Says Demand Is Back
article image Caroline Amosun
News
Feb 7, 2026 - 16:43
RLUSD Burn Alert: 2.5 Million Tokens Gone on Ethereum
article image Tomiwabold Olajide
Price Index
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
XRP Price Index
Cardano (ADA) Price Index
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
Tron (TRX) Price Index
Polygon (POL) Price Index
Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
Solana (SOL) Price Index
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too
Popular articles
News
Feb 8, 2026 - 10:46
Bitcoin Cycle Killed by Grifters, Tesla Investor Gerber Says
Alex Dovbnya
News
Feb 8, 2026 - 9:15
Kiyosaki Dismisses Critics After Being Ridiculed by Bitcoiners
Alex Dovbnya
News
Feb 8, 2026 - 8:28
XRP Defies Market Bearishness with $45M in Weekly ETF Inflows
Alex Dovbnya
Show all