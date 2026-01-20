Bitcoin Cash Dethrones Monero, Has BCH Price Bottomed Out?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) has flipped Monero as it reclaimed 11th place in the rankings of the top assets by market capitalization. As per CoinMarketCap data , Bitcoin Cash currently has a total market cap of $11.47 billion. This is despite a 2.13% drop in price performance over the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin Cash gains as Monero stumbles

Bitcoin Cash has not really recorded significant growth on the market. However, it is leveraging the bigger price decline, which Monero (XMR) is experiencing as privacy coin hype begins to fade.

Monero has suffered a 10.9% drop in market cap, leaving it at $10.37 billion. The shift away from privacy coins has taken a toll on the price performance of XMR. In the last 24 hours, Monero shed 11.2% to trade at $557.43 as of press time.

The weekly loss stands at 13.89%, signaling lingering bearish sentiment. This is for an asset that rallied to an all-time high (ATH) of $798.91 on Jan. 14, 2026. The sudden plunge from its ATH was due to massive profit-taking moves on the part of investors.

The loss of momentum has negatively impacted its total market cap, allowing Bitcoin Cash to flip it.

Notably, in the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has lost 5.83% of its value as broader market volatility impacts altcoins. BCH has been seeing fluctuations after it faced rejection at $600. This led to activation of a stop-loss sell-off among some traders in the community.

Despite its own share of volatility, BCH is ahead in market cap as Monero’s decline is larger than that of Bitcoin Cash. As of press time, Bitcoin Cash exchanges hands at $571.48, which reflects a 3.12% decline. The trading volume also registered a significant drop by 28.38% to $346.32 million.

Has Bitcoin Cash bottomed out?

It appears that Bitcoin Cash’s price has bottomed out as it continues to trade above the critical $563 support. Traders need to watch out for upward movement toward the $590 zone, which could signal a rebound.

In September 2025, Bitcoin Cash stunned the broader crypto market as it recorded impressive performance. Even when there was general bearish momentum in the altcoin sector, BCH defied the odds with an appreciable spike in volume .