Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for September 5

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market remains under bears' pressure, however, there are some exceptions to the rule, according to CoinMarketCap.

Advertisement

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) is the biggest gainer today, rising by 1.45%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC is looking bullish as it is near the resistance of $113,002. If bulls can hold the gained initiative, there is a chance to see a test of the upper level by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the price of the main crypto has once again tested the resistance of $112,646.

If its breakout occurs and the daily bar closes with no long wick, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $115,000 area.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, none of the sides is dominating as the rate of BTC is far from key levels. Even if the weekly bar closes around the current prices or above them, buyers might need more time to gain strength for a further move.

Bitcoin is trading at $112,221 at press time.