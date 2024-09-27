Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for September 27

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Buyers keep holding the initiative at the end of the week, according to CoinStats.

BTC chart by CoinStats

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by 2% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's rise, the rate of BTC keeps looking bullish on the hourly chart. If the candle closes near the $65,781 level or above, growth may continue to the $66,000 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, traders should focus on the bar's closure in terms of yesterday's peak. If it happens far from it, traders may witness a correction to the $65,000 range on the weekend.

Image by TradingView

On the weekly chart, the rate of BTC is in the middle of the wide channel.

If the candle closes around current prices, sideways trading in the zone of $65,000-$70,000 is the most likely scenario.

Bitcoin is trading at $65,781 at press time.