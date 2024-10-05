Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for October 5

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Has growth of Bitcoin (BTC) started yet?
    Sat, 5/10/2024 - 14:20
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for October 5
    Buyers are controlling the initiative at the beginning of the weekend, according to CoinMarketCap.

    BTC/USD

    The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen by 1.18% over the last 24 hours.

    On the hourly chart, the price of BTC might have found a local resistance level at $62,308. If the daily bar closes far from it, one can expect a correction to the $62,000 zone shortly.

    On the bigger time frame, one should pay attention to the bar closure. If it happens near the $62,350 level or above, the growth may continue to the $63,000-$64,000 range next week.

    On the weekly chart, neither side is dominating as the price of BTC is in the middle of the wide channel. Such a statement is also confirmed by the falling volume.

    In this case, ongoing sideways trading in the area of $60,000-$66,000 is the more likely scenario.

    Bitcoin is trading at $62,239 at press time.

    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

