    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for November 22

    Advertisement
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Can traders expect correction of Bitcoin (BTC) shortly?
    Fri, 22/11/2024 - 15:49
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for November 22
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The market is again mainly green, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    BTC/USD

    The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by 1.79% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC has bounced off the local support of $97,367. If the daily bar closes far from this mark, there is a possibility of seeing a test of the resistance of $99,414 by tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, traders should pay attention to the recently formed resistance of $99,100. If its false breakout happens, one can expect a correction to the $94,000 zone soon.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, there are no reversal signals yet. In this case, one should focus on the weekly candle closure in terms of its peak. 

    Related
    DOGE Price Prediction for November 21
    Thu, 11/21/2024 - 14:14
    DOGE Price Prediction for November 21
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    If it happens with no long wick, growth may continue to the vital area of $100,000.

    Bitcoin is trading at $98,333 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 22, 2024 - 15:44
    XRP Community Awaits Binance Coin (BNB) Flippening
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Nov 22, 2024 - 15:42
    SEC Boss Gensler Announces When He's Stepping Down, Crucial Bitcoin Buy Warning Issued by Samson Mow, Shiba Inu Could be on Verge on Breakout: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    News
    Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Nov 20, 2024 - 15:06
    NOW Wallet Makes Crypto and DeFi Accessible for Newcomers: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Nov 16, 2024 - 10:22
    DOGE to Moon: How High Can Dogecoin Price Soar?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 10:16
    What Is Layer 2 in Blockchain?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 9:44
    How Does Bitcoin Mining Affect BTC Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Paribu Announces Digital Asset Custody Service for Institutional Clients Worldwide
    Zircuit Launches ZRC Token: Pioneering the Next Era of Decentralized Finance
    SilentSwap Introduces Privacy-Focused DEX Aggregator on Secret Network
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for November 22
    XRP Community Awaits Binance Coin (BNB) Flippening
    SEC Boss Gensler Announces When He's Stepping Down, Crucial Bitcoin Buy Warning Issued by Samson Mow, Shiba Inu Could be on Verge on Breakout: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD