Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for November 22

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market is again mainly green, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by 1.79% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC has bounced off the local support of $97,367. If the daily bar closes far from this mark, there is a possibility of seeing a test of the resistance of $99,414 by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, traders should pay attention to the recently formed resistance of $99,100. If its false breakout happens, one can expect a correction to the $94,000 zone soon.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, there are no reversal signals yet. In this case, one should focus on the weekly candle closure in terms of its peak.

If it happens with no long wick, growth may continue to the vital area of $100,000.

Bitcoin is trading at $98,333 at press time.