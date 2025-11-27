Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for November 27

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Thu, 27/11/2025 - 15:52
    Can traders keep the rate of Bitcoin (BTC) above $90,000 this week?.
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The market is back to green again, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    BTC/USD

    The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 3.52% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of BTC is in the middle of the local channel, between the support of $90,091 and the resistance at $91,871. 

    As none of the sides is dominating, there are low chances of seeing sharp moves by tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, one should focus on the daily candle's closure. If it happens far from its peak, bears may locally seize the initiative, which may lead to a test of the $89,000-$90,000 range soon.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, neither buyers nor sellers are controlling the situation on the market. The price of the main crypto is within the previous bar. In this regard, traders should pay attention to the nearest area of $90,000. If bulls lose it, the decline may continue to the $80,000 mark.

    Bitcoin is trading at $90,872 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
