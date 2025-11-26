Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for November 26

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Wed, 26/11/2025 - 19:56
    Can traders expect Bitcoin (BTC) to test the $90,000 zone soon?.
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for November 26
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bulls are more powerful than bears today, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinStats

    BTC/USD

    The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has gone up by 0.44% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of BTC is closer to the support than to the resistance level. If the daily bar closes below $87,000, there is a high chance of seeing a test of the support by tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    A less clear picture can be seen on the longer time frame. The rate of the main crypto is far from key levels, which means none of the sides has enough strength to seize the initiative. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 11/25/2025 - 15:43
    XRP Price Analysis for November 25
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    In this case, ongoing sideways trading in the range of $86,000-$89,000 is the most likely scenario.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the picture is similar. The volume has dropped, confirming the absence of buyers and sellers' strength. In this regard, traders are unlikely to see increased volatility this month.

    Bitcoin is trading at $87,232 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Nov 26, 2025 - 19:42
    Bitcoin (BTC) Prints Wild 36,380% Liquidation Imbalance
    ByCaroline Amosun
    News
    Nov 26, 2025 - 19:28
    7,000,000 Staked Cardano at Risk of Loss, Here's Reason
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Nexchain’s Stage 30 Presale Advances as 250% Black Friday Bonus Draws Strong Activity
    TrustLinq Launches Swiss-Regulated Crypto-to-Fiat Payment Platform to boost Cryptocurrency Adoption
    Wallet in Telegram Lists Monad, Enabling Telegram TGE Trading & Expanding MON Distribution
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    Price Analysis
    Nov 26, 2025 - 19:56
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for November 26
    Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Nov 26, 2025 - 19:42
    Bitcoin (BTC) Prints Wild 36,380% Liquidation Imbalance
    Caroline Amosun
    News
    Nov 26, 2025 - 19:28
    7,000,000 Staked Cardano at Risk of Loss, Here's Reason
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD