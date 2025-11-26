Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for November 26

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bulls are more powerful than bears today, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has gone up by 0.44% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of BTC is closer to the support than to the resistance level. If the daily bar closes below $87,000, there is a high chance of seeing a test of the support by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

A less clear picture can be seen on the longer time frame. The rate of the main crypto is far from key levels, which means none of the sides has enough strength to seize the initiative.

In this case, ongoing sideways trading in the range of $86,000-$89,000 is the most likely scenario.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the picture is similar. The volume has dropped, confirming the absence of buyers and sellers' strength. In this regard, traders are unlikely to see increased volatility this month.

Bitcoin is trading at $87,232 at press time.