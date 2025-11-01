Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for November 1

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bulls are trying to hold the initiative, however, there are some exceptions, according to CoinStats.

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by 0.16% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC is in the middle of the local channel between the support of $110,478 and the resistance of $109,370.

However, if the daily bar closes near the upper level, there is a high chance of a breakout followed by further growth to the $111,000 mark.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, neither side is dominating as the price of the main crypto is far from the key levels. In this case, sideways trading around the current prices is the more likely scenario.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the picture is similar. The volume has declined, which means there are low chances to see sharp moves shortly.

Bitcoin is trading at $109,970 at press time.