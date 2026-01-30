AdvertisementAdvert.
    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 30

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Fri, 30/01/2026 - 16:17
    Will Bitcoin (BTC) test the $80,000 zone soon?
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 30
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The top 10 coins are in the red zone at the end of the week, according to CoinStats.

    BTC/USD

    The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by 3.51% since yesterday.

    On the hourly chart, the price of BTC is in the middle of the local channel. As most of the daily ATR has passed, there are low chances of seeing sharp moves by tomorrow.

    On the longer time frame, traders should focus on the nearest support level at $80,537. 

    If its breakout occurs, the accumulated energy might be enough for a dump to the $78,000-$80,000 zone.

    A similar picture can be seen on the weekly chart. The volume remains low, which means buyers are not ready yet to seize the initiative. All in all, a further correction is the most likely scenario for the first cryptocurrency.

    Bitcoin is trading at $82,960 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
