Original U.Today article

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for February 8

By Denys Serhiichuk
Sun, 8/02/2026 - 15:56
Can the bounce back of Bitcoin (BTC) continue to the $80,000 zone?
Cover image via U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bulls are not going to give up easily, and most of the cryptocurrencies are again in the green zone, according to CoinStats.

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by 3.12% over the past day.

On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC might have found a local resistance at $71,467. However, one should focus on the daily bar's closure. 

If the correction does not happen, traders can expect a level breakout, followed by a test of the $72,000 zone.

On the longer time frame, one should focus on the $71,673 level. If its breakout occurs, the accumulated energy might be enough for an ongoing upward move to the $75,000 mark. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of next week.

From the midterm point of view, the price of the main crypto is far from main levels. In this case, traders should pay attention to the interim level at $74,434. If the weekly bar closes above that mark, there is a chance of seeing a bounce back to the $80,000 zone.

Bitcoin is trading at $71,036 at press time.

