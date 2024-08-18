Bitcoin (BTC) Prediction for August 18

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most of the coins are trading in the green zone on the last day of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 0.81% over the past 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC is trying to return to the local resistance level of $60,242. If buyers manage to do that, the breakout may lead to a further upward move to the $61,000 area.

On the bigger time frame, the price of the main crypto is far from the key levels. The volume has dropped, which means neither side is ready for a sharp move.

In this case, ongoing sideways trading in the zone of $59,000-$61,000 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

From the midterm point of view, the picture is similar. The rate is trading within the previous weekly candle, confirming the absence of buyers' and sellers' power. All in all, any ups or downs are unlikely to happen shortly.

Bitcoin is trading at $59,860 at press time.