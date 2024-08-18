    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Prediction for August 18

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Can rise of Bitcoin (BTC) continue next week?
    Sun, 18/08/2024 - 15:25
    Bitcoin (BTC) Prediction for August 18
    Most of the coins are trading in the green zone on the last day of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    BTC/USD

    The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 0.81% over the past 24 hours.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC is trying to return to the local resistance level of $60,242. If buyers manage to do that, the breakout may lead to a further upward move to the $61,000 area.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the price of the main crypto is far from the key levels. The volume has dropped, which means neither side is ready for a sharp move.

    In this case, ongoing sideways trading in the zone of $59,000-$61,000 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the picture is similar. The rate is trading within the previous weekly candle, confirming the absence of buyers' and sellers' power. All in all, any ups or downs are unlikely to happen shortly.

    Bitcoin is trading at $59,860 at press time.

    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

