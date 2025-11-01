AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin (BTC) Lost to 'Uptober' With 3.93% Dip

    By Caroline Amosun
    Sat, 1/11/2025 - 9:26
    Bitcoin has shattered the bullish expectations of traders for October, defying the bullish October trend with about a 4% decline in monthly returns this time.
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin (BTC) Lost to 'Uptober' With 3.93% Dip
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Just like every other top cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has failed to meet the strong bullish expectations for October.

    Despite high expectations of a massive rally for October, Bitcoin has recorded a negative return for the month, according to data provided by crypto analytics platform CryptoRank.

    Bitcoin breaks six-year streak of positive "Uptober" returns

    Bitcoin has closed October on a negative note despite the initial hype spurred by bullish expectations. Data from the source shows that the leading cryptocurrency slipped 3.93% in October, breaking its six-year streak of positive “Uptober” performances.

    HOT Stories
    Will Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Rebound in November?
    Crypto Market Prediction: Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Critical Condition? Ethereum (ETH) Bounce Must Happen, Bitcoin (BTC) Bounces Before $110,000
    Major Date for XRP Holders Revealed, Michael Saylor Reacts to Bitcoin (BTC) Price Crash, Cardano (ADA) Confirms Death Cross — Crypto News Digest
    Cardano Announces Major Security-Boosting Upgrade: Details

    Across the broad crypto market, October is known as a month for high bullish sentiment, when most of the leading cryptocurrencies record notable monthly returns.

    Advertisement

    After Bitcoin recorded a promising September rebound of 5.31%, it had ignited optimism among investors, fueling notable hype for the cryptocurrency as it entered October.

    However, Bitcoin has failed to meet the bullish expectations of traders after consistently facing severe consolidations and increased market volatility during the month. This has seen Bitcoin struggle to maintain its upward trajectory for October 2025.

    While Bitcoin has maintained positive October performance for the past six years, the decline witnessed this time marks Bitcoin’s first negative October since 2019, when it surged an impressive 10.5%.

    Historically, October has been one of Bitcoin’s strongest months, averaging a 33.4% gain since 2011. Thus, this year’s decline stands as a notable underperformance that cannot be overlooked.

    Bitcoin maintains positive outlook for 2025

    Despite the disappointing October momentum, 2025 has still been a moderately positive year for Bitcoin, gaining institutional interest and steady adoption as a strategic treasury reserve asset.

    Following the notable price rallies witnessed in the previous months, Bitcoin remains up about 20% year-to-date, all thanks to the decent positive returns it recorded in April (+14.2%), May (+11.1%) and July (+8.02%).

    While it has also seen recurring mid-year setbacks like its negative performance in August when it declined by 6.43%, strong resilience from big institutions like Strategy, BlackRock and others has helped the asset to maintain a positive outlook for the year.

    #Bitcoin #Strategy News #BlackRock #Uptober
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Nov 1, 2025 - 11:56
    XRP Declines in Key Metric as Bulls Scoop Up Tokens Ahead of ETF Launch
    ByCaroline Amosun
    News
    Nov 1, 2025 - 11:43
    Ethereum (ETH) Blob Fees Suddenly Spike, Here's Why
    ByVladislav Sopov
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Anchor Mining Introduces Robust Bitcoin (BTC) Investment Path in Digital Wealth Segment
    ARCS 2.0: Pioneering Data Sovereignty Through Real-World Utility and Cultural Heritage
    The Most Anticipated BNB Launch of 2025: $BALZ Brings the Meme Migration Home
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 1, 2025 - 11:56
    XRP Declines in Key Metric as Bulls Scoop Up Tokens Ahead of ETF Launch
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Nov 1, 2025 - 11:43
    Ethereum (ETH) Blob Fees Suddenly Spike, Here's Why
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Nov 1, 2025 - 10:49
    'Thank You, Satoshi': Michael Saylor Celebrates BTC Move That Started It All
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all