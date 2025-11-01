Bitcoin (BTC) Lost to 'Uptober' With 3.93% Dip

Advertisement

Just like every other top cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has failed to meet the strong bullish expectations for October.

Despite high expectations of a massive rally for October, Bitcoin has recorded a negative return for the month, according to data provided by crypto analytics platform CryptoRank.

Bitcoin breaks six-year streak of positive "Uptober" returns

Bitcoin has closed October on a negative note despite the initial hype spurred by bullish expectations. Data from the source shows that the leading cryptocurrency slipped 3.93% in October, breaking its six-year streak of positive “Uptober” performances.

Across the broad crypto market, October is known as a month for high bullish sentiment, when most of the leading cryptocurrencies record notable monthly returns.

Advertisement

After Bitcoin recorded a promising September rebound of 5.31%, it had ignited optimism among investors, fueling notable hype for the cryptocurrency as it entered October.

However, Bitcoin has failed to meet the bullish expectations of traders after consistently facing severe consolidations and increased market volatility during the month. This has seen Bitcoin struggle to maintain its upward trajectory for October 2025.

While Bitcoin has maintained positive October performance for the past six years, the decline witnessed this time marks Bitcoin’s first negative October since 2019, when it surged an impressive 10.5%.

Historically, October has been one of Bitcoin’s strongest months, averaging a 33.4% gain since 2011. Thus, this year’s decline stands as a notable underperformance that cannot be overlooked.

Bitcoin maintains positive outlook for 2025

Despite the disappointing October momentum, 2025 has still been a moderately positive year for Bitcoin, gaining institutional interest and steady adoption as a strategic treasury reserve asset.

Following the notable price rallies witnessed in the previous months, Bitcoin remains up about 20% year-to-date, all thanks to the decent positive returns it recorded in April (+14.2%), May (+11.1%) and July (+8.02%).