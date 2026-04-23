Bitcoin (BTC) Closer to $80,000 Than $60,000 Again, Ethereum's (ETH) $3,000 Recipe, Hyperliquid (HYPE) Bounce Triggered: Crypto Market Review

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With price action pushing into the high-$70,000s and positioning itself closer to $80,000 than a return to $60,000, Bitcoin is moving toward the upper end of its recent range.

Following a severe correction earlier this year, Bitcoin has been able to stabilize and rebuild its structure, creating a sequence of higher lows that indicates a slow change in momentum. The price is compressing between rising support and a falling resistance line in the tightening formation depicted on the current chart.

A breakout is quite usual for this kind of market patterns, and the most recent movements indicate that buyers are gaining ground.

Bitcoin is testing a resistance range between $78,000 and $80,000 after regaining short-term moving averages. Technically speaking, the market is in a transitional stage. Longer-term moving averages are above price and serving as resistance, though the overall trend is still improving. Compared to earlier in the year, the recent bounce's strength suggests that bearish pressure has considerably diminished.

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Momentum indicators

RSI is rising, indicating persistent buying interest without yet hitting extreme levels that would indicate impending exhaustion. Additionally, volume has stayed comparatively steady during the recent increase, indicating that participation is not declining as the price gets closer to resistance.

Whether Bitcoin can turn this recovery into a complete breakout is currently the key question. Further upside would probably result from a confirmed move above the $80,000 mark, since it would indicate a distinct change in the market's structure and refute recent bearish trends.

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The bias is gradually shifting upward in the near future. Bitcoin's position close to resistance indicates that the market is getting ready for a bigger move, and it is no longer clearly in a downward trend. The way the price responds at the current levels will determine whether that move happens right away or after another period of consolidation.

Ethereum's bullish potential

After a protracted decline, Ethereum is steadily regaining strength, but a crucial prerequisite still stands in the way of a significant recovery.

A short-term uptrend, with higher lows and consistent buying pressure on dips, is currently forming for the asset, which is trading in the $2,400 range. Although the worst of the recent decline may be behind it, the recovery is still uncertain according to this structural change.

The 100-day EMA is the defining level in this configuration. This moving average has served as steadfast resistance throughout the larger decline, thwarting several attempts at recovery. Ethereum is currently pushing straight into that level once more, making it the most significant technical barrier in the current market structure.

The whole picture is altered if ETH is able to break above the 100 EMA and stay there. That action would mark the beginning of a more sustainable recovery phase, after a corrective bounce. Practically speaking, it would make it possible to move on to higher resistance levels, with $2,700 and, ultimately, $3,000 becoming attainable goals.

The current move is merely another rally within a larger bearish trend in the absence of that breakout. Prior to this test, there has been positive price action. Ethereum's trendline is rising, indicating steady demand. Although it hasn't yet reached the levels usually linked to strong breakout confirmations, volume has supported the move higher.

Momentum indicators like RSI are rising but staying below extreme levels, so if resistance is broken, there is potential for more upside. The danger is still obvious, though. ETH might return to the $2,200-$2,300 support range if the 100 EMA is not broken, which would probably lead to another rejection.

The notion that sellers still have control over the longer time frame would be strengthened. The setup is straightforward. Ethereum's comeback depends on regaining a particular structural level rather than gradual appreciation. The basis is the 100 EMA. If you break it, the goal is $3,000. Fail, and the market resets.

Hyperliquid's bounce fires up

Following a recent decline, Hyperliquid is exhibiting a distinct recovery signal, with price action clearly rebounding from the $40 region and pushing back into an upward structure. The response at that point was not arbitrary. It confirmed that buyers are still actively defending the trend by aligning with rising moving averages and short-term support.

Over the past few weeks, the larger setup has improved. Earlier this year, HYPE moved from a downtrend to a base formation and has since developed a series of higher lows. Even after the most recent rejection around the mid-$40s, that structure is still in place. Price has reset and is still rising rather than collapsing, which is usually an indication of trend strength rather than weakness.

Positioning in relation to moving averages supports the current move. After every decline, the price swiftly regains its position above short-term trend lines. The 200-day is no longer serving as a significant overhead barrier, and the 100-day average is flattening and starting to rise. This change implies that the general trend is progressively shifting in favor of buyers.

The narrative of the bounce is strengthened by volume patterns. Selling pressure did not increase in response to the recent decline, and participation in the recovery has been consistent. This kind of volume profile is frequently seen in continuation setups, in which the market first consolidates before rising.

The next critical level, where HYPE was previously rejected, is in the $44-$46 range. A breakout above that range would confirm the trend and probably accelerate momentum. If resistance is removed, a move toward higher-than-expected levels becomes feasible, given the current structure.