AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin Breaks Below Critical $63,000 Support

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Tue, 24/02/2026 - 6:12
    Bitcoin has breached the critical $63,000 support level, plummeting to $62,945.
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin Breaks Below Critical $63,000 Support
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Add as a preferred source on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Bitcoin has broken below the $63,000 mark, trading at $62,945 late Tuesday.

    The largest cryptocurrency has now extended a brutal month-long correction that has seen the world’s largest cryptocurrency shed nearly 50% of its value since its October 2025 highs.

    https://www.tradingview.com/chart/yAgtHh3T/?symbol=BITSTAMP%3ABTCUSD

    Adoption vs. price action

    In a recent interview with the Charles Schwab Network, John Haar, Managing Director of Swan Bitcoin, addressed the confusion plaguing investors who are watching institutional adoption rise while prices crater.

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin Breaks Below Critical $63,000 Support Crypto Market Review: Ethereum (ETH) Must Protect $1,885, Is XRP Close to Losing $1? Shiba Inu: Why Outlook Is Shifting

    "I think we do have to just be honest about the fact that most people did not predict a 50% price decline," Haar stated. "It is a frustrating environment, I would say, for any Bitcoin believers because there are so many positive underlying adoption events under the surface."

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 02/23/2026 - 05:17
    Bitcoin Plunges Below Key Level. Is $45K Next?
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    Haar pointed to massive institutional inflows that seemingly contradict the bearish price action.

    "Whether it's Harvard owning half a billion dollars worth of Bitcoin, whether it is Middle Eastern sovereign wealth funds owning a similar amount of Bitcoin, [or] whether it is Vanguard opening the door to their clients to purchase the Bitcoin ETFs after they held out for a long time," Haar noted. "There are all these big things happening that we really wouldn't have believed a few years ago if you would have told us."

    Advertisement

    The main culprit

    When asked why the price is moving inversely to this good news, Haar pinned the blame on the derivatives market rather than spot selling.

    "I think a lot of participants in Bitcoin, whether I like it or not—and I don't like it—they are very leveraged speculative traders," Haar explained. "If their bets are not correct in a short period of time, then leverage can cause things to unwind more dramatically and move pretty forcefully."

    Haar suggests that the rapid descent from the $127,000 highs was a result of these leveraged players getting caught offside and being forcibly liquidated. However, he remains bullish on the long-term trajectory, noting that Bitcoin's "floors" keep rising.

    "It was roughly three and a half years ago that Bitcoin was crashing to $16k. Before that, Bitcoin crashed to $3k. Now it's crashing to $65k," Haar said. "I think in a few years it will crash to a higher number."

    Why $60,000 is critical

    As reported by U.Today, venture capitalist Vinny Lingham warns that the true line in the sand sits slightly lower. According to Lingham, the $60,000 mark represents the difference between a recovery and a total market capitulation.

    Specifically, he warned that MicroStrategy (MSTR), the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin, could see its stock price drop below $100 in such a scenario.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    NewsCrypto Market ReviewPrice Analysis
    Feb 24, 2026 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Review: Ethereum (ETH) Must Protect $1,885, Is XRP Close to Losing $1? Shiba Inu: Why Outlook Is Shifting
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Feb 23, 2026 - 21:20
    Prominent VC Names Dire Consequences of BTC Losing $60K
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Money Expo Mexico 2026 Concludes with Record 7,000+ Attendees, Strengthening Latin America’s Online Trading Landscape
    Digital Assets Week Returns to New York with Deutsche Bank
    Ending "Credit Invisibility": How the AESC Layer 1 Uses a "Credit Oracle" to Transform $12 Trillion of Agricultural Data into Credit Liquidity
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 3, 2026 - 17:19
    “Blockchain Developers Are Solving Problems Other Industries Tackled Decades Ago” — Brandon Vrooman on What Gaming Teaches Crypto
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Feb 24, 2026 - 6:12
    Bitcoin Breaks Below Critical $63,000 Support
    Alex Dovbnya
    News, Crypto Market Review, Price Analysis
    Feb 24, 2026 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Review: Ethereum (ETH) Must Protect $1,885, Is XRP Close to Losing $1? Shiba Inu: Why Outlook Is Shifting
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Feb 23, 2026 - 21:20
    Prominent VC Names Dire Consequences of BTC Losing $60K
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all