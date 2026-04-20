Binance's CZ's Reaction to 11 Million Followers on X Raises Concerns: Is Crypto Full of Bots?

Advertisement

Binance's cofounder does not seem too happy about hitting the 11-million-followers milestone on his X account and has started a discussion about the authenticity of those followers.

Hitting milestone

In response to X user "Ochaiizz" celebrating CZ's reaching 11 million followers, CZ made a straightforward observation, raising concerns about how growth seemed to stall for a while before abruptly picking up. That response may appear mundane, but it highlights a recurring problem that many market players would rather overlook.

In cryptocurrency-related accounts, particularly those connected to trading signals, meme coins or influencer-driven narratives, follower spikes like this are not unusual. Suspicion of inorganic amplification is frequently raised by growth patterns that stay flat before suddenly surging.

Advertisement

Although it is possible that a post went viral, or that an outside event attracted attention, these patterns are so common in the industry that the explanation is frequently less compelling.

Why follower count matters

Social metrics are one of the simplest ways to manipulate the cryptocurrency ecosystem, which has always been susceptible. Bots are capable of inflating sentiment indicators, follower counts and engagement rates. As a result, credibility and influence are perceived in a distorted way.

Advertisement

This is significant because it shows awareness at the highest level of the industry. When a person with his level of exposure questions growth metrics, it implies that the problem is not unique. Additionally, it is consistent with broader concerns about coordinated promotion campaigns, wash trading and fake volume that have been reported on various platforms.

A large number of followers frequently translates into perceived authority, which can affect capital flows. A crucial layer of market signaling is jeopardized if those figures are inaccurate — and in most cases they are.

CZ's skepticism is warranted, but not all large accounts are inflated. Cross-referencing metrics with real activity, engagement consistency and discourse quality is important. There will probably be more pressure to make these signals more transparent as platforms like X develop.