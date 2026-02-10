AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

Binance's CZ Reacts to False Speculation Involving Tether CEO

By Caroline Amosun
Tue, 10/02/2026 - 13:59
Binance's CZ says FUDers are just making stuff up as rumors involving the leading cryptocurrency exchange continue to linger amid the broad crypto market crash.
Advertisement
Binance's CZ Reacts to False Speculation Involving Tether CEO
Cover image via U.Today
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Advertisement

Since the recent crypto market crash, Binance has continued to face consistent blame from FUDers, who have formed speculations that the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, is responsible for the market turmoil.

While rumors of Binance’s insufficient reserves have continued to circulate and the blame game persists, Binance founder and former CEO Changpeng Zhao have recently snapped against another rumor involving Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino.

Tether CEO dismisses rumors relating to Binance FUD

On Tuesday, Feb. 10, CZ further criticized these FUDers after claims surfaced alleging that Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino blamed Binance for current negative crypto market conditions.

HOT Stories
Morning Crypto Report: $140,953,609 Bitcoin (BTC) Whale Breaks 2019 Silence, XRP Opens Rare 5% Setup Window, Sam Bankman-Fried Claims 'FTX Was Never Bankrupt' Ripple’s CTO Emeritus Defends XRP Genesis Against Centralization Claims

In response to a viral post that attributed strong remarks to Ardoino, suggesting Binance was responsible for the high crypto market volatility, CZ addressed the claims, noting that FUDers are just making stuff up.

Advertisement

You Might Also Like
Title news
Sat, 02/07/2026 - 16:15
'Perfecting Timing Too,' Binance's CZ Acknowledges Stablecoin to Bitcoin SAFU Funds Plan
ByCaroline Amosun

The post was strongly criticized by CZ and the crypto community, and Ardoino had immediately shut down the allegation. Paulo Ardoino commented on the viral post, swiftly dismissing the claim as he directly argued that the statement was “incorrect” and that he never said such a thing.

CZ urges fact-checking on negative news regarding Binance

While Ardoino’s response has further backed CZ’s fight amid the looming Binance allegations, CZ criticized the false narratives the FUDers have continued to push, noting that smart people often check negative news involving Binance, implying that Binance might not be perfect, but negative news regarding the exchange is most likely to be false.

Advertisement

Furthermore, CZ stressed that claims involving Binance now require extra scrutiny due to the frequency of the FUD involving himself and Binance.

While the viral post had claimed that Paulo Ardoino “blamed” Binance for the crypto market crash, CZ argued that words like “blame” are deliberately chosen to provoke emotion rather than encourage accountability.

#Binance #Changpeng Zhao #Paolo Ardoino #Tether News
Advertisement

Related articles

News
Feb 10, 2026 - 13:53
Ethereum Super Bull? New Whale Opens 16,270 ETH Long
ByTomiwabold Olajide
NewsCrypto News Digest
Feb 10, 2026 - 13:42
Morning Crypto Report: $140,953,609 Bitcoin (BTC) Whale Breaks 2019 Silence, XRP Opens Rare 5% Setup Window, Sam Bankman-Fried Claims 'FTX Was Never Bankrupt'
ByGamza Khanzadaev
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Latest Press releases
Paris Blockchain Week 2026 Where Institutions and Digital Assets Finally Meet
Dutch Blockchain Week 2026 builds strong momentum as leading companies confirm participation
Vietnam’s Crypto Exchange Landscape in 2026: How Users Navigate a Multi-Platform Market
Subscribe to daily newsletter

Recommended articles

News
Feb 10, 2026 - 13:59
Binance's CZ Reacts to False Speculation Involving Tether CEO
article image Caroline Amosun
News
Feb 10, 2026 - 13:53
Ethereum Super Bull? New Whale Opens 16,270 ETH Long
article image Tomiwabold Olajide
NewsCrypto News Digest
Feb 10, 2026 - 13:42
Morning Crypto Report: $140,953,609 Bitcoin (BTC) Whale Breaks 2019 Silence, XRP Opens Rare 5% Setup Window, Sam Bankman-Fried Claims 'FTX Was Never Bankrupt'
article image Gamza Khanzadaev
News
Feb 10, 2026 - 13:21
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Key 82,000,000,000,000 Threshold Gone: Retail Investors Moving to Self-Custody
article image Arman Shirinyan
News
Feb 10, 2026 - 12:51
Binance Cofounder Reacts as Proof Emerges That Binance Was Hit by FUD AI-Driven Campaign
article image Yuri Molchan
Price Index
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
XRP Price Index
Cardano (ADA) Price Index
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
Tron (TRX) Price Index
Polygon (POL) Price Index
Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
Solana (SOL) Price Index
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too
Popular articles
News
Feb 10, 2026 - 13:59
Binance's CZ Reacts to False Speculation Involving Tether CEO
Caroline Amosun
News
Feb 10, 2026 - 13:53
Ethereum Super Bull? New Whale Opens 16,270 ETH Long
Tomiwabold Olajide
News, Crypto News Digest
Feb 10, 2026 - 13:42
Morning Crypto Report: $140,953,609 Bitcoin (BTC) Whale Breaks 2019 Silence, XRP Opens Rare 5% Setup Window, Sam Bankman-Fried Claims 'FTX Was Never Bankrupt'
Gamza Khanzadaev
Show all