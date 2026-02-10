Binance's CZ Reacts to False Speculation Involving Tether CEO

Advertisement

Since the recent crypto market crash, Binance has continued to face consistent blame from FUDers, who have formed speculations that the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, is responsible for the market turmoil.

While rumors of Binance’s insufficient reserves have continued to circulate and the blame game persists, Binance founder and former CEO Changpeng Zhao have recently snapped against another rumor involving Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino.

Tether CEO dismisses rumors relating to Binance FUD

On Tuesday, Feb. 10, CZ further criticized these FUDers after claims surfaced alleging that Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino blamed Binance for current negative crypto market conditions.

In response to a viral post that attributed strong remarks to Ardoino, suggesting Binance was responsible for the high crypto market volatility, CZ addressed the claims, noting that FUDers are just making stuff up.

Advertisement

The post was strongly criticized by CZ and the crypto community, and Ardoino had immediately shut down the allegation. Paulo Ardoino commented on the viral post, swiftly dismissing the claim as he directly argued that the statement was “incorrect” and that he never said such a thing.

CZ urges fact-checking on negative news regarding Binance

While Ardoino’s response has further backed CZ’s fight amid the looming Binance allegations, CZ criticized the false narratives the FUDers have continued to push, noting that smart people often check negative news involving Binance, implying that Binance might not be perfect, but negative news regarding the exchange is most likely to be false.

Advertisement

Furthermore, CZ stressed that claims involving Binance now require extra scrutiny due to the frequency of the FUD involving himself and Binance.

While the viral post had claimed that Paulo Ardoino “blamed” Binance for the crypto market crash, CZ argued that words like “blame” are deliberately chosen to provoke emotion rather than encourage accountability.