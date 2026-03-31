Binance Delists XRP/TUSD Spot Pairing, Bitcoin's Biggest Quantum Critic Drops 85% Prediction, Ripple Joins Standard Chartered in $1.1 Billion Round: Morning Crypto Report

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TL;DR

Binance cleanup: XRP/TUSD spot trading ends April 2 due to low volume; users must migrate to USDT pairs within 48 hours.

Nine-minute warning: Google’s March 31 report confirms a 500K qubit breakthrough; 85% risk of Bitcoin ECDSA breach within six years predicted by Charles Edwards.

Ripple unicorn: Standard Chartered and Ripple lead a $1.1 billion Series C for Keyrock, securing institutional liquidity for XRPL.

Crypto Market Outlook: BTC dropped 3.5% to $66,000s as "Quantum Discounting" begins; $2.2 billion FTX distributions loom, plus employment report tomorrow.

Goodbye, XRP/TUSD: Binance to clear order book on April 2

The world’s largest crypto exchange, Binance, has officially confirmed that trading in the XRP against TUSD pair will be discontinued on April 2. According to the official announcement, this decision is part of a scheduled review of liquidity and trading volumes. Binance regularly audits trading pairs to protect users and maintain market quality, so the primary reason for delisting XRP against TUSD was low liquidity and declining trading volume.

According to data from CoinMarketCap, the 24-hour volume for XRP against TUSD is only $2,143, which is critically low compared to millions in pairs with major stablecoins such as USDT and USDC.

XRP markets on Binance, Source: CoinMarketCap

It is important to understand that XRP is not being removed from the exchange. The delisting applies only to this specific pair, and users can continue trading XRP through other available pairs.

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At the moment, XRP is trading around $1.31. Despite the removal of the TUSD pair, XRP’s overall market position on Binance remains stable due to the high concentration of liquidity on the USDT pair, with over $131.5 million in daily volume. The shift of liquidity from TUSD to a more widely used stablecoin is a logical step within Binance’s current strategy of consolidating trading instruments.

If you have active orders or bots operating specifically in the XRP/TUSD pair, you have less than 48 hours to move activity to other pairs before the April 2 deadline.

Bitcoin and Q-Day: 85% breach risk from Edwards and nine-minute ultimatum from Google

The founder of Caprioli Investments, Charles Edwards, has moved from warnings about the quantum threat to Bitcoin to concrete figures, which are now being reinforced by technical data from Google.

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Edwards has been stating for months that the probability of a quantum computer breaking Bitcoin’s cryptography is 85% within the next six years. According to him, the market has already started pricing in this risk. Bitcoin showed weak post-halving performance at the end of 2025 into 2026 because large funds began applying a 20% discount for this risk— what Edwards calls the “quantum discount factor.”

In his view, if the Bitcoin developer community does not begin an upgrade this year, the fair price of BTC in investors’ eyes will decline further to 38% by 2027 and 58% by 2028.

Bitcoin discount factor on BTC/USD chart, Source: Charles Edwards

A fresh March 31 report from Google added weight to Edwards’ forecast. The tech giant confirmed that the barrier to breaking Bitcoin is being overcome faster than expected. Google analysts stated that their new systems could compute a private key in nine minutes. It is also reported that the required computational power is now 20 times lower than estimated in 2024, at only 500,000 qubits.

The combination of Edwards’ projections and Google’s data creates a situation where Bitcoin must begin the process of quantum-proofing within the next 24 months, according to Edwards, or accept that its fair value will decline as the market approaches 2032, when Q-Day could occur.

Ripple and Standard Chartered create new unicorn in Keyrock

The company Keyrock, which specializes in digital asset services, has officially announced a valuation of $1.1 billion following its Series C funding round. A major role in this round was played by the venture arm of Standard Chartered, SC Ventures, joined by long-term partner Ripple.

Ripple has been an investor in Keyrock since November 2022, when it participated in a $72 million Series B round. Its continued participation in the Series C round at a $1.1 billion valuation confirms its confidence in Keyrock’s business model, which positions itself as a bridge between traditional finance and the crypto market.

Nine years. 220+ team members and counting. Industry-defining partners.



Today we announce Series C funding from @scventuresDNA, @Ripple, and others, valuing Keyrock at $1.1B.



Congrats to our exceptional Keyrock team and partners. Expect more. 🚀https://t.co/IlVu3bGiuu — Keyrock 🔑🪨 (@keyrock) March 31, 2026

Keyrock could play an important role in providing liquidity for Ripple products, particularly for the On-Demand Liquidity system. Instant cross-border payments require reliable market makers capable of maintaining tight spreads and high liquidity for XRP and other assets globally.

From this perspective, the partnership is mutually beneficial. Ripple is actively promoting the use of the XRP Ledger for tokenization and DeFi, while Keyrock, working with decentralized exchanges and liquidity protocols, helps integrate XRPL into the global financial system, increasing its appeal to institutions and large funds.

Crypto Market Outlook: Bitcoin between Google and Fed

By the end of March 2026, the crypto market remains under pressure, to say the least. A unique combination of panic over Google’s quantum breakthrough is colliding with expectations around U.S. labor market data, while venture capital continues to search for an edge between traditional finance and digital assets.

Among the key events these days are: