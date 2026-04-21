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    Binance Cuts XRP Pair with Mexican Peso as Ripple Partner Bitso Dominates the Region by 77,879%

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Tue, 21/04/2026 - 13:39
    Binance exits XRP/MXN as data reveals a staggering 77,879% volume gap compared to Ripple partner Bitso. Discover why the world’s largest exchange surrendered the Mexican corridor.
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    Binance Cuts XRP Pair with Mexican Peso as Ripple Partner Bitso Dominates the Region by 77,879%
    Cover image via U.Today

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    World's largest crypto exchange Binance has announced the delisting of the XRP/MXN trading pair, scheduled for April 24. At first glance, the news suggests that Binance is cutting off a fiat route for XRP in Mexico, but a closer look at the data reveals the exchange is removing an uncompetitive segment.

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    Current market data from CoinMarketCap explains Binance’s decision better than any press release. A comparison of XRP performance against the Mexican peso reveals total dominance by the local player, Bitso.

    Why XRP/MXN delisting on Binance is actually a win for Ripple’s partner Bitso

    Daily trading volume on Binance stands at a modest $2,868, while Bitso processes more than $2.23 million. In addition, Bitso holds about $776,000 in liquidity within 2% of the price. Binance barely exceeds $2,400 in this metric, making large-volume trading on the platform impossible without severe price slippage.

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    Article image
    XRP/MXN markets, Source: CoinMarketCap

    Binance’s exit from this narrow segment does not weaken XRP’s position. It highlights the effectiveness of Ripple’s strategy in the region, as Bitso is not just an exchange but a key infrastructure node in the Ripple Payments system. The massive gap in trading volumes, 770 times higher than Binance, confirms that Bitso successfully acts as a liquidity bridge for cross-border transfers between the United States and Mexico.

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    While Binance attempted to attract retail participants to the XRP/MXN pair, Bitso integrated the asset into the real economy, enabling instant conversion of dollars into pesos through XRP. Binance remains a global hub for speculative trading in USDT pairs, but local fiat corridors are now mostly handled by Ripple’s strategic partners.

    Users running trading bots on Binance must close XRP/MXN positions before 03:00 UTC on April 24. For real payments into Mexico, Bitso continues to provide the deepest liquidity and the most stable pricing.

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