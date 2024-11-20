Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for November 20

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most of the coins are turning to red, according to CoinStats.

BNB/USD

The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has dropped by 1% over the last day.

On the hourly chart, the price of BNB is coming back to the local support of $605.84. If nothing changes by the end of the day, traders may witness a test of the $605 mark by tomorrow.

On the bigger time frame, the situation is rather more bearish than bullish. As the the rate is far from key levels, one should focus on the vital zone of $600.

If it breaks out, the correction is likely to continue to the $580-$590 range.

From the midterm point of view, none of the sides has seized the initiative so far. In this case, there are low chances to see any sharp moves soon. All in all, the consolidation around the $600 area is the more likely scenario by the end of the month.

BNB is trading at $610.95 at press time.