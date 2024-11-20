    Original U.Today article

    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for November 20

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    When can traders expect price blast from Binance Coin (BNB)?
    Wed, 20/11/2024 - 13:44
    Most of the coins are turning to red, according to CoinStats.

    BNB/USD

    The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has dropped by 1% over the last day.

    On the hourly chart, the price of BNB is coming back to the local support of $605.84. If nothing changes by the end of the day, traders may witness a test of the $605 mark by tomorrow.

    On the bigger time frame, the situation is rather more bearish than bullish. As the the rate is far from key levels, one should focus on the vital zone of $600. 

    If it breaks out, the correction is likely to continue to the $580-$590 range.

    From the midterm point of view, none of the sides has seized the initiative so far. In this case, there are low chances to see any sharp moves soon. All in all, the consolidation around the $600 area is the more likely scenario by the end of the month.

    BNB is trading at $610.95 at press time.

    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

