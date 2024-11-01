Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for November 1

    Advertisement
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Can end of week become bullish for Binance Coin (BNB)?
    Fri, 1/11/2024 - 15:17
    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for November 1
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Even though the day has started bearish, most of the coins are trying to seize the initiative, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    BNB chart by CoinStats

    BNB/USD

    The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has increased by 0.15% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of BNB is rising after a breakout of the resistance level. If bulls can hold the gained initiative, growth is likely to continue to the $590-$600 range over the weekend.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the daily time frame, it is too early to make any predictions. Buyers may start thinking about a further upward move only if they restore the rate above the vital zone of $600. 

    Related
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for October 31
    Thu, 10/31/2024 - 15:08
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for October 31
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    In that case, there is a chance to see a test of the resistance of $612.6.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, traders should pay attention to same $612.60 level. If it breaks out, the accumulated energy might be enough for a move to the $700 mark.

    BNB is trading at $582.20 at press time.

    #Binance coin price prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 1, 2024 - 15:17
    Key Fed Inflation Rate Released, Crypto Reacts; New Coinbase Q3 Report Reveals Real Picture of BTC vs. ETH, XRP on Verge of Reaching Dangerous Support Level: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    News
    Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
    Title news
    News
    Nov 1, 2024 - 15:08
    Cardano (ADA) Set for 42% Rally, But There's a Catch
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Breaking Ground: Midnight to Launch the World’s First Deconstructed MMO on Aptos, Unveiling the Future of AA Gaming
    Tuk-Tuk Parade Takes Over Bangkok! Counting down to Thailand Blockchain Week 2024, the biggest blockchain event in Thailand
    CreationNetwork.ai Emerges as a Leading AI-Powered Platform, Integrating 22+ Tools for Enhanced Digital Engagement
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Key Fed Inflation Rate Released, Crypto Reacts; New Coinbase Q3 Report Reveals Real Picture of BTC vs. ETH, XRP on Verge of Reaching Dangerous Support Level: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for November 1
    Cardano (ADA) Set for 42% Rally, But There's a Catch
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD