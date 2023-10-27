Advertisement
Original U.Today article

Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for October 27

article image
Denys Serhiichuk
When will rise of Binance Coin (BNB) continue?
Fri, 10/27/2023 - 18:00
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Sellers have locally seized the initiative, according to CoinStats.

BNB chart by CoinStats

BNB/USD

Unlike other coins, the price of Binance Coin (BNB) has risen by 1.40% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly time frame, the rate of Binance Coin (BNB) is in the middle of the local channel, gaining energy for a further move. 

As the price has passed most of its daily ATR, sideways trading in the area of $225-$230 is the more likely scenario until tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger chart, the rate of BNB is neither bullish nor bearish as the rate is stuck between the support of $219 and the resistance of $231. In this case, consolidation in that range remains the more likely scenario for the next few days.

Image by TradingView

On the weekly time frame, closure above the level of $221.3 could play a key role in terms of further price moves. However, if the candle closes with a long wick, there is a chance to see a correction below the $220 zone.

BNB is trading at $224.5 at press time.

#Binance coin price prediction
About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

