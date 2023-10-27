Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for October 27

Original U.Today article

Sellers have locally seized the initiative, according to CoinStats.

Unlike other coins, the price of Binance Coin (BNB) has risen by 1.40% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly time frame, the rate of Binance Coin (BNB) is in the middle of the local channel, gaining energy for a further move.

As the price has passed most of its daily ATR, sideways trading in the area of $225-$230 is the more likely scenario until tomorrow.

On the bigger chart, the rate of BNB is neither bullish nor bearish as the rate is stuck between the support of $219 and the resistance of $231. In this case, consolidation in that range remains the more likely scenario for the next few days.

On the weekly time frame, closure above the level of $221.3 could play a key role in terms of further price moves. However, if the candle closes with a long wick, there is a chance to see a correction below the $220 zone.

BNB is trading at $224.5 at press time.