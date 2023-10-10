Original U.Today article

Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for October 10

Denys Serhiichuk
How long will the Binance Coin (BNB) downturn last?
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for October 10
Buyers still could not seize the initiative, according to CoinStats.

BNB/USD

The price of Binance Coin (BNB) has fallen by 0.17% since yesterday.

On the daily chart, traders should focus on the local support level at $203.4. If the daily bar closes at or below this level, there may be a drop leading to a test of the $200 zone tomorrow.

On the weekly time frame, a similar situation is evident. However, there are still many days left until the candle closes. If buyers take the initiative and maintain the price above the previous bar's low, we might see a bounce back to the $215-$220 range.

On the daily chart paired with BTC, Binance Coin (BNB) experienced a false breakout below the 0.007506 support level

If the bar closes far from this mark, traders are likely to see a correction to the 0.0078 zone soon.

BNB is trading at $206.39 at press time.

Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

