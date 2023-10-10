Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for October 10

Original U.Today article

How long will the Binance Coin (BNB) downturn last?

Buyers still could not seize the initiative, according to CoinStats.

BNB/USD

The price of Binance Coin (BNB) has fallen by 0.17% since yesterday.

On the daily chart, traders should focus on the local support level at $203.4. If the daily bar closes at or below this level, there may be a drop leading to a test of the $200 zone tomorrow.

On the weekly time frame, a similar situation is evident. However, there are still many days left until the candle closes. If buyers take the initiative and maintain the price above the previous bar's low, we might see a bounce back to the $215-$220 range.

On the daily chart paired with BTC, Binance Coin (BNB) experienced a false breakout below the 0.007506 support level

If the bar closes far from this mark, traders are likely to see a correction to the 0.0078 zone soon.

BNB is trading at $206.39 at press time.