Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for June 28

Wed, 06/28/2023 - 18:30
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
When can traders expect ongoing rise of Binance Coin (BNB)?
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for June 28
Sellers have locally seized the initiative, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BNB/USD

The price of Binance Coin (BNB) has declined by 1.79% over the last 24 hours.

BNB/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

On the hourly time frame, the rate of Binance Coin (BNB) is on the way to the resistance at $236.4. If the daily closure happens around that mark, the upward move may continue to the $240 zone tomorrow.

BNB/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

On the bigger chart, the price of Binance Coin (BNB) has once again almost tested the support level at $228.4. At the moment, traders should focus on the bar where the candle closes.

XRP Price Analysis for June 25

If it occurs far from the mentioned mark, one can expect a bounce back to the $240 area and above.

BNB/BTC chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

The situation is worse on the daily time frame against Bitcoin (BTC), as the rate has been following for quite a long period of time. However, if buyers can hold the price above the support at 0.007618, a test of the resistance level at 0.007888 may happen shortly.

BNB is trading at $235.2 at press time.

article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

