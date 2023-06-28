Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for June 28

Original U.Today article

Sellers have locally seized the initiative, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

BNB/USD

The price of Binance Coin (BNB) has declined by 1.79% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly time frame, the rate of Binance Coin (BNB) is on the way to the resistance at $236.4. If the daily closure happens around that mark, the upward move may continue to the $240 zone tomorrow.

On the bigger chart, the price of Binance Coin (BNB) has once again almost tested the support level at $228.4. At the moment, traders should focus on the bar where the candle closes.

If it occurs far from the mentioned mark, one can expect a bounce back to the $240 area and above.

The situation is worse on the daily time frame against Bitcoin (BTC), as the rate has been following for quite a long period of time. However, if buyers can hold the price above the support at 0.007618, a test of the resistance level at 0.007888 may happen shortly.

BNB is trading at $235.2 at press time.