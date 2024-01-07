Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for January 7

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The last day of the week has started bullish for the cryptocurrency market.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BNB/USD

The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has increased by 0.39% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has fallen by 3.13%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of BNB is bearish as it is near the local support level of $305.1.

If the situation does not change by the end of the day, one can expect a breakout to the $300 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, BNB remains under bears' pressure. At the moment, one should pay attention to $300. If bulls lose this vital mark, the fall is likely to continue to the $290 range next week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, neither buyers nor sellers are dominating. If the bar closes around the current prices, there is a high chance of ongoing sideways trading between the $300 and $320 areas.

BNB is trading at $307 at press time.