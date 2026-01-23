AdvertisementAdvert.
    Original U.Today article

    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for January 23

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Fri, 23/01/2026 - 16:04
    Can the correction of Binance Coin (BNB) continue to the $800 zone?
    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for January 23
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Bears have seized the initiative at the end of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

    BNB/USD

    Binance Coin (BNB) is an exception to the rule, rising by 0.24% over the last 24 hours.

    Despite today's slight rise, the rate of BNB is looking bearish on the hourly chart. If the daily bar closes below the $885.69 level, the decline is likely to continue to the $880 zone over the weekend.

    On the longer time frame, the situation is unclear as the price of the native exchange coin is far from main levels. In this case, sideways trading in the narrow range of $875-$895 is the most likely scenario over the next few days.

    From the midterm point of view, the rate of BNB is going down after a false breakout of the resistance at $941.06. 

    BNB is trading at $884.16 at press time.

