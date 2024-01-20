Advertisement
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for January 20

Denis Sinyavskiy
Is price of Binance Coin (BNB) ready for midterm rise?
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for January 20
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The weekend has started neutral for the cryptocurrency market as some coins are rising while others keep falling.

BNB/USD

The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has risen by 0.27% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the price of BNB looks bullish as it is approaching the resistance of $315.6.

If bulls keep controlling the initiative, one can expect a breakout to the $317-$319 zone.

A similar situation is on the daily time frame. If the bar closes near the $316.3 mark or above it, the upward move is likely to continue to the $320-$324 range next week.

From the midterm point of view, one should pay attention to the weekly candle closure in terms of the previous bar peak. If it happens above $316.8, traders may see further growth to the next resistance at $338.3. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the month.

BNB is trading at $314.9 at press time.

Denis Sinyavskiy

Starting with a simple interest in cryptocurrency, over the past two years, Denis has worked in a cryptocurrency fund and become an author with an analytical bias. His engineering degree helps with the analysis of the technical part of the cryptocurrency market. As a fan of cryptocurrency, Denis believes that the blockchain technology is the future, can be contacted at denis.sinyavskiy@u.today.

