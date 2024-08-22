    Original U.Today article

    Binance Coin (BNB) Prediction for August 22

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Does Binance Coin (BNB) have strength to keep rising faster than other coins?
    Thu, 22/08/2024 - 16:05
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Bulls keep controlling the situation on the cryptocurrency market, according to CoinStats.

    BNB/USD

    Binance Coin (BNB) is one of the biggest gainers today, rocketing by 6.72%.

    On the hourly chart, the rate of BNB has made a false breakout of the local resistance level of $589. If the daily bar closes far from that mark, traders may witness a drop to the $575-$580 zone.

    On the daily time frame, one should pay attention to the vital zone of $600. If the price gets back to it, the accumulated energy might be enough for a blast to the $640 range.

    From the midterm point of view, the rate of BNB is far from the support and resistance levels. Even if the weekly candle closes bullish, buyers need more time for a further upward move.

    All in all, sideways trading in the area of $570-$620 is the more likely scenario.

    BNB is trading at $583.90 at press time.

    About the author
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

