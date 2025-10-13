AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Biggest Week for Solana Price, Will SEC Approve SOL ETF?

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Mon, 13/10/2025 - 15:37
    Solana price in spotlight as market anticipates ETF approval in days
    Advertisement
    Biggest Week for Solana Price, Will SEC Approve SOL ETF?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The Solana (SOL) community is buzzing with excitement as they anticipate a decision from the U.S. regulatory body. Barring any last-minute changes, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will rule on several spot Solana exchange-traded fund (ETF) applications before it.

    Advertisement

    Major asset managers await SEC verdict on Solana ETF

    A renowned investor, Ted Pillows, has highlighted that the SEC has until Thursday, Oct. 16, to decide on the applications. The approaching deadline has kept the community buzzing, as many anticipate a nod from the regulator.

    Several asset managers have their applications before the SEC, and these include Franklin Templeton, Bitwise, Fidelity, Canary Capital, CoinShares, Grayscale and VanEck. Notably, in the last days of August, about seven asset managers all updated their filings with the commission.

    The move suggests that there has been communication between the asset managers and the regulator. Many consider this a positive development and increase the potential for likely approval. The update signals progress and adjustments to possibly align with requirements.

    If the SEC gives the green light, it will give Solana institutional exposure and could increase adoption. Such a development might rub off positively on the asset and lead to an increase in price.

    Solana had suffered a 17.12% loss in value over the past seven days, a situation worsened by the broader crypto market liquidation. However, the altcoin is on the path of recovery as the ETF approval deadline inches closer.

    Market responds with optimism ahead of decision

    As of press time, the Solana price was changing hands at $193.54, which represents a 6.25% jump in the last 24 hours. The coin soared to $199.67 as it attempted to flip $200 but faced rejection. The move shows it has potential for more upside, particularly with the bullish anticipation.

    Meanwhile, ahead of a possible approval, investors are actively trading Solana, and volume has climbed by 26.36% to $11.97 billion. It could be that these investors are hoping for a price surge if the SEC gives a nod.

    As per predictions by some analysts, regulatory approval could push the price towards between $345 and $520. One online user, Kekov, anticipates that SOL could gain and climb rapidly to hit $1,000.

    Despite these anticipations and wishes, Oct. 16 remains pivotal to Solana. It could prove to be a notable date in the blockchain’s history if the SEC does not delay approval. Community members are already counting down to the date.

    #Solana ETF
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 13, 2025 - 15:32
    Bitcoin Did Not Crash on Volume: Coinbase Data Reveals What Caused Market Drop
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Oct 13, 2025 - 15:06
    Abnormally Fast Bitcoin Block Production Puzzles Community
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    ViaBTC Unveils Enhanced Collateralized Loan Service for Global Miners
    Global Blockchain Show 2025 to Spotlight Web3 Innovation in Abu Dhabi
    Tapbit Delivers a Strong Presence at TOKEN2049 Singapore
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 13, 2025 - 15:37
    Biggest Week for Solana Price, Will SEC Approve SOL ETF?
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 13, 2025 - 15:32
    Bitcoin Did Not Crash on Volume: Coinbase Data Reveals What Caused Market Drop
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 13, 2025 - 15:06
    Abnormally Fast Bitcoin Block Production Puzzles Community
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all