'Beat Goes On': Michael Saylor Hints at Buying More Bitcoin, but Don't Expect Billions This Time

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Michael Saylor is back with his traditional Sunday teaser of Bitcoin purchases , making the crypto market hold its breath ahead of Monday morning, April 27. However, a closer look at the numbers and funding mechanics suggests that a repeat of last week's 34,164 BTC buying spree is unlikely.

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This coming Monday is more likely to be not about records, but about how flexibly Strategy adapts to market fractures.

Why Strategy's latest Bitcoin buy might underwhelm the market this time

Last week, Strategy made a historic push, bringing its reserves to 815,061 BTC. Almost the entire volume was financed through MSTR share issuance. This week, however, that mechanism paused, with MSTR trading at $99.46, slightly below par.

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Saylor appears to be sticking to his principle, avoiding new MSTR issuance while shares trade at a discount to prevent shareholder dilution. The result, according to the mstr.live tracker, is 0 BTC for the week.

Strategy's STRC and SATA stats, Source: strc.live

If the MSTR "printing press" is under maintenance, where will the Bitcoin for the upcoming announcement come from? Strategy still has two alternative routes:

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"Classic" MSTR ATM: The company retains a massive $26.7 billion capacity to sell common stock. As long as MSTR trades at a significant premium to net asset value, Saylor can selectively use this instrument.

SATA (Strive Series A): This week, only 0.72 BTC was acquired through SATA mechanisms. Minimal in scale, yet enough for Saylor to technically maintain the narrative that purchases continue.