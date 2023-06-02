Avalanche (AVAX) up 5% as It Sets Ambitious User Count Target: Details

Fri, 06/02/2023 - 13:45
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
Avalanche recorded ATH in Monthly Active Users (MAUs) as it sets similar target for June
Avalanche (AVAX) up 5% as It Sets Ambitious User Count Target: Details
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Avalanche (AVAX) is on a mild bullish run today as it is drawing on positive momentum from last month as concerns its adoption. Data from the proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain protocol showed that the total Monthly Active Users (MAU) on Avalanche soared to its highest level above one million users in May.

Avalanche MAU Chart
Avalanche Monthly Active User Chart. Source: Avalanche Network

Specifically, this exact count is pegged at exactly 1,080,950, a figure that is indicative of massive adoption by investors. Prior to this all-time high, the MAU recorded in April came in at 840,730 users, up sharply from the 416,758 in March.

Despite its relatively lower developer activities or publicity when compared to other known PoS blockchain networks, Avalanche has continued to be an endearing protocol amongst retail investors and, as such, spurred the massive adoption of the digital currency.

The blockchain is already setting an ambitious path for itself in this month of June. In just the first two days of this month, total users on the platform have topped 120,438 at the time of writing. Should this momentum be sustained, chances are that AVAX will surpass its user count ATH for this month.

Related
Avalanche (AVAX) Set to Onboard 50 Million More Users, Owing to This Gaming Partnership

Implication on price

The more that users stack up on Avalanche, the more positive momentum is maintained in the price of the protocol's native token. AVAX is changing hands at a price of $14.47, up by 1.97% over the past 24 hours, and by more than 5% in the past week.

Avalanche has been on a more calmer bullish path, but its growing adoption represents a positive upside that can stir a parabolic run in the price of the coin moving forward. The protocol has continued to ink a number of partnerships both with native Web3.0 and mainstream Web2.0 firms to help bolster its technology and offerings to users across the board.

#avalanche
article image
About the author
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image Cold SHIB Wallet Finally Released, Will It Avoid Ledger's Controversy?
06/02/2023 - 13:30
Cold SHIB Wallet Finally Released, Will It Avoid Ledger's Controversy?
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image 1 Billion Terra Classic (LUNC) Tokens Burned By Binance, Here's Price Reaction
06/02/2023 - 13:08
1 Billion Terra Classic (LUNC) Tokens Burned By Binance, Here's Price Reaction
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Arbitrum (ARB) on Solid 8% Rise as Whales and Andrew Kang Chipping In
06/02/2023 - 12:44
Arbitrum (ARB) on Solid 8% Rise as Whales and Andrew Kang Chipping In
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan